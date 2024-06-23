How to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 of 2024 Stanley Cup Final – NBC 6 South Florida

The NHL season will finish with the 2 biggest phrases in sports activities.

In a shocking flip of occasions, the 2024 Stanley Cup Closing between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers goes the space and can be determined in a Recreation 7.

The potential of a Recreation 7 appeared extremely unlikely earlier within the collection. That is as a result of the Panthers took the primary three video games by a mixed rating of 11-4 to place themselves on the point of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

However the Oilers have confirmed to be at their greatest in a win-or-go-home spot. Edmonton has gained three straight elimination video games by a mixed rating of 18-5 to grow to be simply the third crew to ever drive a Recreation 7 within the Cup Closing after as soon as trailing 3-0 within the collection.

After buying and selling three-game profitable streaks, Edmonton and Florida will go head-to-head one ultimate time. Will the Oilers make historical past as simply the second crew to ever overcome a 3-0 Cup Closing collection deficit? Or will the Panthers bounce again and have the rats raining down onto the ice as they lastly hoist Lord Stanley?

Here is how one can watch Recreation 7 of the Cup Closing:

When is Oilers vs. Panthers Recreation 7 of Stanley Cup Closing?

Recreation 7 of Oilers-Panthers will happen on Monday, June 24.

What time does Oilers vs. Panthers Recreation 7 of Stanley Cup Closing begin?

Recreation 7 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The place is Oilers vs. Panthers Recreation 7 of Stanley Cup Closing being performed?

The Panthers could have home-ice benefit in Recreation 7 at Amerant Financial institution Area in Dawn, Florida.

What TV channel is Oilers vs. Panthers Recreation 7 of Stanley Cup Closing on?

ABC will air Recreation 7.

Easy methods to stream Oilers vs. Panthers Recreation 7 of Stanley Cup Closing reside on-line

The deciding Stanley Cup Closing sport may also be accessible to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What number of Stanley Cup Finals have gone to a Recreation 7?

Since shifting to a best-of-seven format in 1939, there have now been 18 Stanley Cup Finals that went the space.

Dwelling groups are 12-5 throughout the 17 earlier Cup Closing Recreation 7s, however highway groups have gained the final three.

When was the final Stanley Cup Closing Recreation 7?

Oilers-Panthers would be the first Cup Closing Recreation 7 since 2019, when the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins on the highway to seize Lord Stanley.