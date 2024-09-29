How to watch NY Jets vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 4: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are huge 8-point favorites on their residence area Sunday afternoon as they tackle the Denver Broncos. The sport is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) with TV protection on CBS and streaming on-demand .

Methods to watch: Dwell streams of the Jets vs. Broncos sport can be found with presents from FuboTV (free trial) , SlingTV (low intro price) and DirecTV Stream (free trial) .

For a restricted time, FuboTV is providing $30 off the primary month after the free trial interval. With the $30 supply, plans begin at $49.99 per 30 days.

The sport will even stream on Paramount+ , which presents a free trial for brand new customers.

Regional restrictions might apply.

Denver Broncos (1-2) at New York Jets (2-1)

NFL Week 4 matchup at a look

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT)

The place: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV channel: CBS

Dwell streams: FuboTV (free trial) | SlingTV (low intro price) | DirecTV Stream (free trial) | Paramount+ (free trial)

The Jets have bounced again properly from a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers (32-19) with wins over the Tennessee Titans (24-17) and New England Patriots (24-3) in Weeks 2 and three, respectively. Rodgers put collectively his finest sport as a Jet in that win over Tennessee, finishing 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and a 118.9 passer score.

Whereas the Broncos look to decelerate Rodgers and that passing assault, they’ll additionally look to construct on the momentum from final week’s 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix received his first win in that one, throwing for 216 yards and scoring the group’s first landing of the sport on a 3-yard run run within the first quarter.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Dwell Streaming Choices

