How To Watch: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC to Feature LGBTQ Allies and Music By Queer Chart-Topping Talent

Set to dazzle tens of millions of spectators throughout the nation with America’s largest Independence Day show, Macy’s is ready to ship a spectacular summer time expertise stuffed with mild and sound in “Macy’s Summer time’s Biggest Hits,” on the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” on NBC.

Earlier than the fireworks mild up the sky, a star-studded line up will take the stage dwell from New York Metropolis. Audiences can tune in to see exhilarating performances by Tanner Adell, Bell Biv DeVoe, Luis Fonsi, Shaboozey, The Struggle And Treaty and Lainey Wilson.

Impressed by “Summer time’s Biggest Hits,” Macy’s new summer time marketing campaign, this 12 months’s customized 25-minute musical rating of the fireworks present, will have a good time the season with summertime favorites. The rating was produced and organized by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the rating will function chart-topping musical skills, together with out queer artists Brandy Clark and Alex Newell.

Mickey Guyton will be part of “Entry Hollywood’s” Zuri Corridor to co-host this 12 months’s festivities on NBC.

Conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s Studios in collaboration with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza, the present’s 48th version will function greater than 60,000 shells, greater than 30 colours and by no means earlier than seen results.

Essentially the most iconic summer time celebration of the 12 months on Thursday, July 4th at roughly 9:25pm ET, with the NBC broadcast starting dwell at 8pm ET on NBC Community and Peacock.

Be taught extra at Macys.com/fireworks.