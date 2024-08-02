How to Watch Lollapalooza Live Stream Online

The Lollapalooza music pageant begins up Thursday and Hulu is as soon as once more offering a dwell stream for all of the followers who can’t make it out to Chicago.

Dwell protection beings Thursday at 2 p.m. PT and continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday kicking off at 12 p.m. PT from Grant Park. Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Youngsters, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex are the primary headliners, with rising artists reminiscent of Chappell Roan, Benson Boon, Raye, Tate McRae, Faye Webster and dozens extra additionally taking the stage.

On Channel 1, Matt Hansen kicks off the pageant at 2:05 p.m. PT(all occasions listed under are PT), with the next acts being Chappell Roan at 3 p.m., Walker and Royce at 4 p.m., Kesha at 5:05 p.m., Benson Boone at 6:05 p.m., Fisher at 7:10 p.m. and Megan thee Stallion at 8:30 p.m.

Beneath, try the total Lollapalooza 2024 schedule, and stream all of the acts dwell on-line on Hulu.

Thursday, Aug. 1 (ET/PT):

Channel 1

Matt Hensen. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

Chappell Roan. 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

Walker & Royce. 4:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.

Kesha. 5:05 p.m. / 8:05 p.m.

Benson Boone. 6:05 p.m . / 9:05 p.m.

Fisher. 7:10 p.m. / 10:10 p.m.

Megan thee Stallion. 8:30 p.m. / 11:30 p.m.

Channel 2

Mette. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

Sam Barber. 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

BigxThaPlug. 4:10 p.m. / 7:10 p.m.

Lizzy McApline. 5:15 p.m. / 8:15 p.m.

Labrinth. 6:20 p.m. / 9:20 p.m.

Hozier. 7:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 (ET/PT)

Channel 1

Daniel Seavey. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m .

Sexyy Purple. 2:45 p.m. / 5:45 p.m.

Alok. 3:50 p.m. / 6:50 p.m.

Reneé Rapp 4:45 p.m. / 7:45 p.m.

Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic. 5:50 p.m. / 8:50 p.m.

Galantis. 6:55 p.m. / 9:55 p.m.

Stray Youngsters. 8:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m.

Channel 2

Xandra. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

PawPaw Rod. 2:45 p.m. / 5:45 p.m.

It’s Murph. 3:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Noizu. 4:20 p.m. / 7:20 p.m.

Ruel. 5:25 p.m. / 8:25 p.m.

Zedd. 6:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Victoria Monét. 7:50 p.m. / 10:50 p.m.

Kevin Summary. 8:35 p.m. / 11:35 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 (ET/PT):

Channel 1

Destroy Boys 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

Leisure. 2:35 p.m. /5:35 p.m.

TV Woman. 3:40 p.m. / 6:40 p.m.

Deftones. 5:45 p.m. / 8:45 p.m.

The Killers. 6:45 p.m. / 9:45 p.m.

Channel 2

Briston Maroney. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

Ive. 3:00 p.m. / 6:00 p.m.

Nia Archives. 3:50 p.m. / 6:50 p.m.

Ethel Cain. 4:35 p.m. / 7:35 p.m.

Future x Metro Boomin. 6:45 p.m. / 9:45 p.m.

Hippo Campus. 8:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 (ET/PT):

Channel 1

Waterparks. 2:05 p.m. / 5:05 p.m.

Teddy Swims. 3:45 p.m. / 6:45 p.m.

Conan Grey. 4:45 p.m. / 7:45 p.m.

Sir. 5:55 p.m. / 8:55 p.m.

Zeds Lifeless. 7:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m .

Blink-182. 8:00 p.m. / 11:00 p.m.

Channel 2