Poland will look to plump up its points tally and end the international break in a World Cup qualifying spot when it visits Lithuania on Sunday.

Przemyslaw Wisniewski of Poland runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Poland and Finland at Silesian Stadium on September 7, 2025 in Chorzow, Poland.

Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images



How to Watch Lithuania vs Poland

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM EDT

Location: Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania

Channel: FOX Sports 1

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Lithuania no longer has a hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, putting all the pressure on visitor Poland ahead of their World Cup qualifying showdown on Sunday. The White and Reds currently sit second in UEFA Group G and are three points behind the Netherlands with only three games left to play.

This weekend’s match is of vital significance for Poland, who could end this weekend sat three points ahead of Finland, who is currently level pegging in third place. The only silver lining is the Finns have already played one game more than Poland, and they meet the Dutch later on Sunday.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s record-holder in goals (86) and caps earned (160) is back in the national team fold and ready to make the difference in attack. However, vice-captain Piotr Zielinski also shoulders a heavy burden in midfield, with regulars Jakub Moder and Nicola Zalewski out of the squad.

