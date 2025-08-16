Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ligue 1 is back underway as Lens opens its campaign with a difficult visit from French powerhouse Lyon on Sunday.

Georges Mikautadze of Olympique Lyon reacts during the France Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyonnais and Racing Club de Lens at Groupama Stadium on May 4, 2025 in Lyon, France.

How to Watch Lens vs. Lyon

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM EDT

Location: Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France

Channel: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS En Español

There’s no rest for the wicked in Ligue 1 as Lens prepares to open another campaign in the French top flight at home to Lyon on Sunday. Just five points separated the two teams last term as Les Gones finished sixth, two spots above Lens, who will be desperate to make amends this season and break back into the European places.

And Lyon’s stars will recognize the man patrolling the home dugout at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, considering Pierre Sage was the man leading them a little more than six months ago. Pierre Sage has been out of management since he was sacked by Les Gones back in January, replacing Will Still at the helm after he left to take charge of Southampton in England.

And Sage has been busy recruiting a new wave of stars this summer after Lens has brought in no fewer than 11 new signings. Among those are former France international Florian Thauvin, center-back prospect Samson Baidoo, and Uruguayan attacker Martin Satriano.

Lyon was threatened with relegation to Ligue 2 this summer due to its financial difficulties, but successfully overturned the decision on appeal. That has resulted in several high-profile stars, such as Rayan Cherki, Said Benrahma, and Lucas Perri, all leaving the club, with serious question marks as to what to expect of the French titan this term.

