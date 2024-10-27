How to watch LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings game: Time, TV channel, FREE NBA live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers search for their third straight win to open the 2024-’25 NBA season, and they’re as soon as once more on their residence ground Saturday night time to face the Sacramento Kings. The sport is scheduled to start out at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) with TV protection on NBA TV and streaming on-demand .

Sacramento Kings (0-1) at Los Angeles Lakers (2-0)

NBA matchup at a look

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. PT)

The place: crypto.com Enviornment, Los Angeles

TV channel: NBA TV

The Lakers trip the recent hand into Saturday’s Western Convention matchup with the Kings, getting 36 factors from Anthony Davis in Tuesday’s 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and 35 factors in Friday night time’s 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. By way of these two video games, Davis is averaging 35.5 factors whereas attending to the free throw line 32 mixed instances.

Sacramento opened its season Thursday night time towards Minnesota and dropped a 117-115 slugfest regardless of getting 20-plus factors apiece from DeMar DeRozan (26), Domantas Sabonis (24) and Keegan Murray (23).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Reside Streaming Choices

