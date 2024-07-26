How to Watch KCON L.A. 2024 Online for Free and Buy Last-Minute Ticket

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

KCON L.A. 2024 is sort of right here, marking the primary time a Ok-pop efficiency present will probably be broadcast on nationwide TV in primetime. The three-day music pageant — hosted on the Crypto.com Area, L.A. Conference Heart and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in downtown Los Angeles from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28 — gathers among the hottest Ok-pop teams for reside performances and artist panels.

This yr’s lineup contains: A.C.E, APOKI, Bibi, BoyNextDoor, Craxy, Drippin, DXMON, Enhypen, god, Sistar’s Hyolyn, I-Land 2 (Izna), INI, Isaac Hong, Jeon Somi, Jo Yuri, Kep1er, ME:I, NMIXX, P1Harmony, POW, STAYC, SHINee’s Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, Zico, NCT 127, Tiger JK, Katseye and actors Soo Hyun Kim and Min Younger Park.

The CJ ENM-produced pageant is partnering with The CW on a reside broadcast of the pageant’s Sunday night time live performance, airing at 8 p.m. ET on July 28. The televised live performance will characteristic Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, Zerobaseone, Zico and Izna. Plus, The Hollywood Reporter has completely discovered that Awkwafina is ready to look throughout the televised occasion, alongside the host: actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Right here’s how you can watch the live performance from dwelling, plus how you can snag last-minute tickets to the occasion.

Easy methods to Watch KCON 2024 On-line

KCON L.A.’s Sunday night time live performance may be streamed on Sunday, July 28, at 8 p.m. ET on reside TV streaming companies that carry The CW, together with Hulu + Reside TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. You possibly can watch free of charge on-line with a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream, a three-day free trial to Hulu + Reside TV or a seven-day free trial to Fubo.

DirecTV finest Cable streamer total Packages from $69.99 per 30 days Watch the reside live performance on DirecTV Stream, which provides a free five-day trial. The cable streamer carries The CW along with over 90 different channels — like NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo and ESPN. Subscriptions begin at $69.99 per 30 days for the entry-level Leisure plan; see different choices and join DirecTV’s free trial right here.

Hulu finest reside television streaming bundle Packages from $76.99 New subscribers of Hulu + Reside TV can stream the reside live performance free of charge with a three-day trial. The cable TV streaming service carries The CW and greater than 90 different networks and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $76.99 per 30 days with adverts. See all of Hulu + Reside TV’s subscription choices right here.

Fubo Greatest Worth Packages from $79.99 per 30 days Watch Sunday night time’s live performance free of charge with a seven-day free trial to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 per 30 days for over 190 information, leisure and sports activities channels. Different Fubo plans embody the Elite package deal ($89.99 per 30 days for over 250 channels) and the Premier tier ($99.99 month-to-month for over 260 channels); study extra right here.

The place to Purchase KCON L.A. Tickets On-line

Tickets are going quick and costs fluctuate relying on when you get a three-day go or one-day go and the place your seats are. Hold studying to seek out out the place to purchase last-minute KCON tickets on-line, together with offers and provides on promo codes to get discounted seats to the pageant.

Vivid Seats Purchase tickets for KCON at Vivid Seats. Like all the websites under, Vivid Seats ensures the authenticity of your tickets or your a reimbursement. You may also get the tickets delivered immediately over electronic mail or textual content so there’s no ready or awkward in-person transfers. Shopping for tickets for a gaggle? If you purchase 10 tickets, Vivid Seats provides you credit score to get your eleventh ticket free. Bonus: use code THR2024 to save lots of $20 off your buy at VividSeats.com.

StubHub Tickets to KCON can be found on the market at StubHub.

SeatGeek Tickets may be discovered at SeatGeek. You need to use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save lots of $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click on right here for tickets.

