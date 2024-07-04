How to watch Joey Chestnut eat in hot dog contest in El Paso

Watching Joey Chestnut dominate Nathan’s Sizzling Canine Consuming Contest has turn out to be a staple of Fourth of July festivities, together with sizzling canine and fireworks. This 12 months, although, Chestnut will not be within the competitors.

Chestnut, who had a falling out with organizers of the occasion that made him well-known in Brooklyn, will compete in opposition to troopers in a five-minute sizzling canine consuming contest on Thursday, July 4, in accordance with the Related Press.

The competition differs barely from the everyday 10-minute Nathan’s Well-known Fourth of July sizzling dog-eating contest. Since 2005, he has competed in opposition to the highest aggressive eaters on the planet. In 2021, he set the present report of 76 sizzling canine in 10 minutes. Chestnut will tackle 4 Military troopers in an all-beef sizzling dog-eating competitors to lift cash for navy households.

There might be no reside ESPN telecast like at Nathan’s contest, however a livestream will begin at 3 p.m. MT.

Watch stream under

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Day by day Crossword Puzzle.

<img alt="" class="gnt_em_vp_img gnt_em_vp_img__yn" data-g-r="lazy" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/kGOfbwq2U7w/maxresdefault.jpg" onload="if(this.naturalWidth

What channel is Joey Chestnut on?

The occasion might be streamed from Chestnut’s YouTube profile beginning at 3 p.m. MT. It is going to start with a preliminary pizza-eating contest with Fort Bliss troopers, adopted by Chestnut consuming sizzling canine in opposition to 4 Fort Bliss troopers. The occasion concludes with a Q&A with Chestnut.

What time is the new canine consuming contest?

Protection for the occasion begins at 3 p.m. MT/4 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. ET.

Why is Joey Chestnut banned?

Chestnut will not compete within the 2024 Nathan’s Well-known Sizzling Canine Consuming Contest as a result of a contractual dispute with Main League Consuming, the group that sanctions the occasion.

In June, Chestnut signed an endorsement cope with Unimaginable Meals to sponsor a brand new meatless sizzling canine. Since Unimaginable Meals represents a rival model in opposition to MLE and Nathan’s Well-known, Chestnut was not in a position to attend the occasion this 12 months.

Watch the 2024 Nathan’s Sizzling Canine Consuming Contest

The ban, although, is not everlasting, in accordance with MLE, which needs Chestnut to compete at future occasions.