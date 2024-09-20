How to Watch ‘I Saw the TV Glow’ Online: Max Release Date 2024

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Starting Sept. 20, I Noticed the TV Glow, starring Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine, is accessible to stream on Max.

The psychological horror drama can also be out there to lease and buy from $5.99 on Apple TV and Prime Video.

At a Look: The way to Watch I Noticed the TV Glow On-line

Streaming launch date Friday, Sept. 20

Friday, Sept. 20 Stream on-line Max

The place to Stream I Noticed the TV Glow On-line

Max is the unique streamer of the Jane Schoenbrun-directed movie exploring adolescent angst. Max packages begin at $9.99 per 30 days, however are additionally out there as an add-on to current streaming companies, together with Hulu, Prime Video and DirecTV Stream. Hold studying to seek out out one of the best methods to stream I Noticed the TV Glow, together with with free trials.

As talked about above, I Noticed the TV Glow can also be out there to lease and buy from $5.99 on Apple TV and Prime Video, no subscription required.

Warner Bros. Discovery Beginning at $9.99 per 30 days.

Stream I Noticed the TV Glow on Max, with subscriptions beginning at $9.99 per 30 days for the ad-supported plan. For those who favor no commercials, improve to the ad-free plan at $16.99 per 30 days, or go 4K with the Final Advert-Free package deal for $20.99 month-to-month.

There are additionally bundle choices that embody Max, Hulu and Disney+. With adverts, the package deal is $16.99 per 30 days and with out adverts, it’s $29.99 per 30 days. Try all of the out there Max plans right here.

Amazon Seven-day free trial for Max add-on; beginning at $9.99 per 30 days thereafter.

Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscribers can watch I Noticed the TV Glow on-line without cost with a seven-day free trial to the Max channel. After that, the Max add-on begins at $9.99 per 30 days.

Not a Prime member? Join a 30-day free trial to make the most of all that Amazon Prime has to supply, together with entry to Prime Video; quick same-, next- or two-day free delivery; in-store reductions at Entire Meals Market; entry to unique buying occasions like Prime Day and Black Friday and extra.

Hulu Packages from $16.99 per 30 days when bundled with Max.

Bundle Hulu with Max and Disney+ for $16.99 per 30 days with adverts and $29.99 per 30 days with out adverts. For those who’re already a Hulu subscriber, you possibly can log in to your account and improve your plan to the bundle subscription.

Hulu + Dwell TV additionally gives a Max add-on for $15.99 per 30 days.

DirecTV 5-day free trial; packages from $79.98 per 30 days.

Max is accessible as an add-on to DirecTV Stream, which is presently providing a five-day free trial for brand spanking new subscribers. DirecTV Stream packages begin at $79.98 per 30 days and the Max add-on is often $15.99 per 30 days, however proper now, the reside TV streaming service is providing three free months of Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, STARZ, MGM+ and Cinemax. Store all DirecTV Stream packages right here and study extra about DirecTV Stream add-ons, together with learn how to get three free months of Max, right here.

Learn The Hollywood Reporter’s full overview of I Noticed the TV Glow, which Jourdain Searles describes as “a knockout teen drama about artwork, obsession and identification.”

