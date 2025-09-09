Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hungary is set to take on Portugal in this World Cup 2026 qualifier match on Tuesday at Puskás Aréna.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates his second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Armenia and Portugal at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on September 6, 2025 in Yerevan, Armenia.

How to Watch Hungary vs Portugal

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Channel: Fubo Sports Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Hungary, returning to the qualifiers after a 2‑2 draw with Ireland, with confidence, but continuing defensive struggles remain a concern. In contrast, Portugal is has momentum. Fresh off a dominant 5‑0 away victory over Armenia, featuring braces from Cristiano Ronaldo (bringing his international tally to 140) and João Félix, they arrive as the favorites. Historically, Portugal has dominated this fixture, winning 10 of their past 14 encounters, with the most recent group stage clash ending 3‑0 in their favor.

With Portugal aiming to widen the gap atop Group F early, their attack, anchored by Ronaldo and Félix, could overwhelm Hungary’s backline, especially in the absence of key suspended players like Roland Sallai. Betting and analytical models align on a high-scoring outcome in Portugal’s favor. Hungary may well find the net, but the prevailing sentiment is that Portugal’s superior depth and lethal form should prevail.

This is a great World Cup 2026 qualifying match that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

