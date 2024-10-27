How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech football: Time, TV channel, FREE live streams

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hit the highway for Blacksburg and a Tech-on-Tech battle with the Hokies of Virginia Tech. The sport is scheduled to start out at midday ET with TV protection on ACC Community and streaming on-demand .

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-3)

NCAA soccer matchup at a look

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at midday ET

The place: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

TV channel: ACC Community

Each Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech carry profitable data in ACC play into Saturday’s matchup in Week 9. The Yellow Jackets misplaced a tricky matchup towards No. 12 Notre Dame (31-13) final outing, which got here after back-to-back good wins over Duke (24-14) and North Carolina (41-34). The Hokies are working off two straight wins of their very own, a 42-21 victory over Boston School and a 31-7 highway win over Stanford.

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Know your stay streaming choices

