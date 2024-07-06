Nate Diaz (left) and Jorge Masvidal during Friday's weigh-in ahead of Saturday's match in Anaheim, California.

How to watch fight tonight

Will the battle be as entertaining because the brawl?

Nate Diaz’s crew and Jorge Masvidal’s crew threw down throughout a information convention June 6 in Anaheim, California, website of the particular boxing match – a light-heavyweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds Saturday evening on the Honda Middle.

“Now, on a private degree, yeah, I don’t like this dude in any respect, for what occurred with my coach and (expletive),” Masvidal stated of the brawl. “However we’ll determine it out July 6 after we get in there.”

Will probably be about greater than the brawl.

In November 2019, Diaz and Masvidal squared off for UFC’s authentic BMF. Masvidal emerged the victor after the physician stopped the battle within the third spherical, when Diaz suffered a lower over his proper eye. However Masvidal was dominating the evening – the oddsmakers have put in him as a favourite for this rematch.

Comply with alongside for reside updates for the Diaz-Masvidal battle and undercard.

PPV on Fanmio, DAZN and UFC Struggle Move. Price is $49.99. 

Nate Diaz battle report 

Boxing: 0-1. MMA: 22-13. 

Jorge Masvidal battle report 

MMA: 35-17 with 16 KOs. Boxing: 1-0. 

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal battle date 

The Diaz-Masvidal battle takes place right this moment, July 6.

