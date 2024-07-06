How to watch fight tonight

Will the battle be as entertaining because the brawl?

Nate Diaz’s crew and Jorge Masvidal’s crew threw down throughout a information convention June 6 in Anaheim, California, website of the particular boxing match – a light-heavyweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds Saturday evening on the Honda Middle.

“Now, on a private degree, yeah, I don’t like this dude in any respect, for what occurred with my coach and (expletive),” Masvidal stated of the brawl. “However we’ll determine it out July 6 after we get in there.”

Will probably be about greater than the brawl.

In November 2019, Diaz and Masvidal squared off for UFC’s authentic BMF. Masvidal emerged the victor after the physician stopped the battle within the third spherical, when Diaz suffered a lower over his proper eye. However Masvidal was dominating the evening – the oddsmakers have put in him as a favourite for this rematch.

Comply with alongside for reside updates for the Diaz-Masvidal battle and undercard.

How you can watch Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal battle

PPV on Fanmio, DAZN and UFC Struggle Move. Price is $49.99.

Nate Diaz battle report

Boxing: 0-1. MMA: 22-13.

Jorge Masvidal battle report

MMA: 35-17 with 16 KOs. Boxing: 1-0.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal battle date

The Diaz-Masvidal battle takes place right this moment, July 6.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal battle time

The principle card for Saturday’s battle begins at 6 p.m. ET.

The place is Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal battle?

Saturday’s battle will happen on the Honda Middle in Anaheim, California.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal card

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr., middleweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila, mild heavyweight

Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas, light-weight

Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa, light-weight

Nate Diaz age

Diaz is 39. Masvidal is also 39.

Jorge Masvidal peak, weight

5-foot-11, 170 kilos

Nate Diaz peak, weight

6-foot, 170 kilos

Jorge Masvidal brawl

Masvidal is stewing over the brawl between his crew and Diaz’s crew at a June 6 press convention. “It went from boxing setting to kill setting,” he stated of the incident. “That’s all I need to do is I need to harm this dude dangerous.”

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal predictions

Daniel Cormier, former UFC heavyweight champion: “Even within the combined martial arts battle, we form of had the concept that Masvidal can be the higher striker. Nate was the higher wrestler, the higher grappler, and Masvidal dominated that. So now you’re telling me you’re gonna now restrict Nate Diaz to combating Jorge in the one space that we felt that he held the benefit going into battle one? Yeah, I don’t anticipate it going very nicely for my boy Nate Diaz.’’

Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight champion: “I’ve obtained Masvidal profitable this one. He received the primary one. The primary one was form of a beatdown. Yeah, it was stopped with a lower, however the lower got here as a result of Masvidal was throughout him. He was sooner, he was extra highly effective, and he was extra technical, and I don’t see a lot altering.”

Josh Peter, USA TODAY Sports activities: Nate Diaz’s uninspiring efficiency in opposition to Jake Paul that resulted in a unanimous determination loss was proof he’s unfit for the boxing ring. Masvidal goes to show it once more. Prediction: Masvidal by TKO, eighth spherical.

Who received Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

Jake Paul received the 10-round bout by unanimous determination

Nate Diaz web price

$8 million, in response to Superstar Web Value

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal tickets

Get-in tickets had been $60 this week on StubHub, which listed tickets listed for as a lot as $533.

Nate Diaz MMA report

22-13 with 5 KOs.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal odds

DraftKings: Masvidal -255 favourite, +200 Diaz underdog

FanDuel: Masvidal -270, Diaz +210