How to watch every San Francisco 49ers game in the 2024-2025 NFL season

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers seems to be on throughout pregame warmups earlier than Tremendous Bowl LVIII towards the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ryan Kang/Getty Pictures



Regardless of a 25-22 Tremendous Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers are already a favourite to win Tremendous Bowl LIX. Quarterback Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant no extra after main the workforce to the Tremendous Bow final season, and with prime expertise like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel on the roster, GM John Lynch’s roster-building plan is in full have an effect on.

There is not any doubt the Niners are some of the thrilling groups to observe within the 2024-5 NFL season. Hold studying to learn the way and when to observe each San Francisco 49ers recreation of the season, even when you do not have cable.

Sling TV is probably the most cost-effective technique to stream San Francisco 49ers video games this season



If you do not have cable TV that features NBC, Fox, ABC, ESPN and NFL Community, some of the cost-effective methods to observe the Niners this season, and all the most important sporting occasions occurring this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. We advise leveling up your protection to the Orange + Blue with Sports activities Additional tier to get extra NFL and faculty soccer video games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan frequently prices $60 monthly, however the streamer presently affords a $25 off promotion in your first month, so you will pay simply $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports activities Additional plan is $50 in your first month and $75 monthly after. The Sports activities Additional add-on options 18 channels, together with NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Community, Massive 10 Community and ACC Community.

The streamer can also be presently providing large financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Additional plan once you prepay for the Sling TV Season Move. The plan prices $219, decreased from $300.

Be aware: As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Necessities are each subsidiaries of Paramount International.)

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 52 channels to observe in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (18 in whole) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

San Francisco 49ers full 2024-5 season schedule

You may watch the 49ers this season on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and Prime Video. The 49ers 2024-5 schedule consists of six primetime video games, two on “Sunday Evening Soccer.” The Niners are additionally scheduled to play two “Monday Evening Soccer” video games and two “Thursday Evening Soccer” matchups this season.

The workforce will play back-to-back street video games the final week of November and the primary week of December once they face the Inexperienced Bay Packers (November 24, 2024) adopted by the Buffalo Payments (December 1, 2024). The workforce’s common season schedule begins on Monday, September 9, 2024 once they host Aaron Rodgers and the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Hold studying for the complete 49ers 2024-5 season schedule, and the best way to watch every recreation with out cable.

All occasions Jap

Preseason

Aug. 10: Tennessee Titans 17, San Francisco 49ers 13

Aug. 18: San Francisco 49ers 16, New Orleans Saints 10

Aug. 23: at Las Vegas Raiders, 10 p.m. (NFL Community)

Common season

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 9, vs N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22, at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 10, at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, vs. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27, vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, at Inexperienced Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, at Buffalo Payments, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 12, vs. L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 17: Monday, Dec. 30, vs. Detroit Lions, 85:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5, at Arizona Cardinals, TBD

watch the 2024-5 San Francisco 49ers this season with out cable

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up previous to the beginning of a preseason recreation towards the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Pictures



Watch each network-aired 49ers recreation with FuboTV



Stay TV streaming service Fubo affords the identical top-tier programming you will get out of your native cable supplier at a fraction of the worth. The streamer is a sports activities fan’s dream contemplating the sheer quantity of dwell sporting occasions you’ll be able to watch on it.

Fubo packages embody entry to NFL video games airing in your native CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC video games through “NFL on Fox,” “Sunday Evening Soccer” on NBC, “Monday Evening Soccer” on ABC and ESPN, and all video games aired on NFL Community. There are many channels for NCAA faculty soccer followers too, together with SEC Community, Massive Ten Community and ESPNU.

If you wish to give Fubo a attempt, now’s a good time to take action: Fubo is presently providing $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. Meaning you’ll be able to watch each NFL and faculty soccer recreation airing on community TV this week beginning at simply $49.99. When you subscribe, you’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc.

Prime options of Fubo:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo. You may cancel at any time.

The Professional ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier consists of over 200 channels, together with channels not out there on another dwell TV streaming providers.

Improve to 4K decision with the Elite with Sports activities Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It options 299 channels, together with NFL RedZone.

Fubo additionally affords dwell MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

All tiers now include limitless cloud-based DVR recording.

You may watch on as much as 10 screens directly with any Fubo plan.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired 49ers video games with out cable

If you wish to spend your Sunday watching soccer however haven’t got a cable subscription, contemplate a subscription to Paramount+. Paramount+ provides viewers entry to all CBS unique content material, films and extra. You may watch NFL soccer dwell on any Paramount+ subscription tier, beginning at $6 monthly.

A sports-lovers dream, the platform dwell streams NFL soccer video games airing on CBS, NCAA faculty soccer, PGA Tour golf, skilled soccer and extra once you improve to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier (beginning at $12 monthly).

The value of Paramount+ will enhance on Aug. 20, 2024, so your greatest guess is to lock in present pricing with a Paramount+ annual plan. You may get a 12 months of Paramount+ Important for $60 per 12 months, or a 12 months of Paramount+ with Showtime for $120 per 12 months.

What you’ll be able to stream with Paramount+:

All NFL video games airing on CBS regionally and nationally on all its subscription tiers

On-demand CBS programming, together with hit reveals like “Survivor” and “NCIS”

Paramount+ unique programming like “Lawmen Bass Reaves” and “Tulsa King”

Skilled soccer, together with Champions League dwell (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

SEC faculty soccer video games dwell (with Paramount+ with Showtime)

Get Paramount+ as a part of Walmart+ and watch the NFL on CBS

The Walmart+ purchasing subscription service consists of entry to the Paramount+ Necessities tier (with dwell NFL video games airing on CBS), a $60 per 12 months worth. Walmart+ subscribers additionally get reductions on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, entry to particular members-only offers (together with Walmart’s vacation offers), same-day residence supply out of your native retailer and extra. Walmart+ prices $98 per 12 months. Faucet the button beneath to be taught all of the advantages of Walmart+, and to begin your 30-day free trial.

Add Paramount+ to your Amazon Prime Video subscription

You can even add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription to entry CBS-aired NFL video games, plus Paramount+ originals. Add Paramount+ to your Prime Video subscription for $5.99 monthly, or degree as much as Paramount+ with Showtime to get entry to CBS-aired faculty soccer and extra for $11.99 monthly. Each pricing tiers include a seven-day free trial.

Watch Thursday Evening Soccer solely on Amazon Prime Video

Beginning in 2022, Amazon turned the unique service of Thursday Evening Soccer (TNF). This season, Prime will host Thursday Evening Soccer in Weeks 2-17, plus the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs recreation on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 29, 2024) at 6 p.m. ET. Prime Video may even solely air not less than one Wild Card recreation this season.

Amazon Prime is $14.99 monthly after a 30-day free trial. Along with NFL soccer, Prime members will get two-day transport, member-exclusive Prime Day offers, and expedited transport on Prime Offers.

Watch each network-aired 49ers recreation on Hulu + Stay TV

You may watch the NFL, together with the NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with NBC, CBS and Fox. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch dwell NFL preseason video games, unique dwell common season video games, well-liked studio reveals (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Watch the 49ers on Sunday Evening Soccer on Peacock

Along with watching the NBC-aired NFL video games, Peacock subscribers can even entry Peacock originals like “Love Island” and the Annette Bening thriller “Apples By no means Fall,” plus dwell NBC-aired content material with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, and Peacock’s library of on-demand content material together with “The Workplace.”

Your greatest worth, you will get a 12 months of Peacock Premium (with adverts) for $80, or a 12 months of Peacock Premium Plus (principally ad-free) for $120. Or, get a month-to-month subscription: Peacock Premium subscription prices $8 monthly, whereas Peacock Premium Plus is $14 monthly.

Stream 49ers video games airing on ESPN on ESPN+

ESPN+ will play host to 25 NFL video games this season, together with one ESPN+- unique recreation on October 21, 2024, when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription streaming platform, which affords protection of a few of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s WNBA video games, unique studio reveals and top-tier collection that are not accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers could buy UFC PPV occasions and entry the platform’s huge archive of on-demand content material, together with your complete 30 For 30 catalog, recreation replays and choose ESPN movies.

ESPN+ affords unique dwell sports activities, unique reveals, and an unlimited library of on-demand content material, together with your complete 30 For 30 collection and extra. Here is a sampling of what is out there on ESPN+:

Unique fantasy sports activities instruments and content material from a number of the sports activities world’s most revered voices in sports activities

NFL video games airing on ABC and ESPN

Each Battle Evening UFC occasion UFC PPV occasion (PPV occasions are topic to an extra cost)

Soccer together with EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

Faculty sports activities together with the Ivy League, Massive Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention

together with the Ivy League, Massive Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention MLB and the World Sequence

Prime-tier tennis together with the Australian Open and Wimbledon

The PGA Tour and the Masters

You will need to observe that ESPN+ doesn’t embody entry to the ESPN community. It’s a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports activities programming.

An ESPN+ subscription prices $11 monthly. Or save 15% once you pay yearly ($110).

Watch each NFL recreation in your telephone with NFL+

If you wish to catch the Niners this season, and all the opposite NFL video games occurring this preseason, try NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per 12 months (or $7 monthly), affords entry to all NFL video games occurring this preseason — even out-of-market video games — on all supported gadgets. The streaming service additionally affords entry to NFL Community on all supported gadgets.

To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you’ll be able to improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which are out of market, on any supported system (together with TV).

NFL+ helps you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

It consists of the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for many who want to stream soccer on the go.

Watch the 49ers dwell with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You can even watch NFL soccer on TV with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels comparable to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There is not any month-to-month cost.

For anybody residing in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna could not choose up a superb sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a critically cheap technique to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas can even present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain a whole lot of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision, and might filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. The antenna comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

When you’re watching the Niners from residence, now is a good time to take a look at Amazon’s NFL Fan Store. The Amazon NFL Fan Store is crammed to the brim with formally licensed fan gear: You may discover jerseys, workforce flags, T-shirts, hoodies and extra, together with tons of nice gear for the NFL fan in your life. There are many nice offers awaiting you at Amazon, too, together with some must-see offers on TVs for watching sports activities.

Faucet the button beneath to move on to the NFL Fan Store web page on Amazon and choose your favourite workforce.

When and the place is Tremendous Bowl LIX?

Tremendous Bowl LIX is scheduled to be performed on Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA (residence of the New Orleans Saints). Tremendous Bowl LIX will air on Fox, and stream on Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Stay TV.