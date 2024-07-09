How to watch Euro 2024 semifinal, time, more – NBC 7 San Diego

The primary of two semifinals within the Euro 2024 match is a colossal one.

Spain will tackle France in what will likely be a battle of two polar opposites.

La Furia Roja have been one of many extra thrilling groups in what has been a fairly boring match. The nation is led by electrifying younger wingers in Athletic Membership’s Nico Williams (21) and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (16), with correct construction behind them in midfield and protection.

France, regardless of its wealth of expertise, have stunningly but to attain an open-play purpose however reached the semifinals after a Belgium personal purpose within the spherical of 16 and a penalty shootout win vs. Portugal within the quarterfinals.

Kylian Mbappe, who’s Actual Madrid sure, has been underwhelming regardless of his nostril damage, although 23-year-old center-back William Saliba has risen to the event in France’s backline. The Arsenal defender was not a outstanding member of the nationwide staff till this match, the place he is performed a significant position in France’s watertight protection with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan between the sticks.

So, which European powerhouse will advance to the ultimate? This is what to know:

When is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 sport?

Spain and France will meet on Tuesday, July 9.

What time is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 sport?

Kickoff time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

The place is the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 sport?

Allianz Enviornment, residence of Bundesliga large Bayern Munich, is the positioning for the sport.

Find out how to watch, stream the Spain vs. France Euro 2024 sport

The sport will likely be obtainable to broadcast and stream in English on FOX.

Who will the Spain-France winner play within the Euro 2024 remaining?

The winner of Spain-France will tackle both England or the Netherlands within the remaining. That matchup is slated for Wednesday, July 10.

When is the Euro 2024 remaining?

The ultimate is about for Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

USMNT legend Tim Howard discusses if Gregg Berhalter is the fitting coach to guide the USA males’s nationwide soccer staff.