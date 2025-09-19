Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Newsweek AI is in beta. Translations may contain inaccuracies—please refer to the original content.

German hopeful Eintracht Frankfurt will host Galatasaray in the opening round of this season’s Champions League on Thursday.

Nathaniel Brown of Frankfurt runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena on September 12, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Nathaniel Brown of Frankfurt runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena on September 12, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany.

Mika Volkmann/Getty Images



How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM EDT

Location: Deutsche Bank Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Eintracht Frankfurt will get its Champions League campaign up and running at home to a Galatasaray team with visions of causing a stir in Europe this season. Turkey’s titleholder sits clear at the top of the Super Lig, having demolished its domestic competition so far this term, and hopes to carry that form onto the continent.

The Eagles were undefeated themselves this season until they ran into a Bayer Leverkusen team revitalized by the arrival of new manager Kasper Hjulmand last Friday. And the good times suddenly stopped as Eintracht suffered a 3-1 defeat on the road despite finishing the match with a two-man advantage in Leverkusen.

Thursday’s host is yet to experience victory over the Lions in two meetings to date, having drawn and lost against Galatasaray when they met in the group stage of the 1992/93 UEFA Cup (now the Europa League). But Dino Toppmoller has lifted Eintracht’s expectations after finishing third in the Bundesliga last term, its best league result in more than 30 years.

Former Bayern Munich and Schalke winger Leroy Sane will spot some familiar faces as he returns to Germany in what will be his European debut for Gala. And the same can be said for Eintracht striker Michy Batshuayi after he left Istanbul to join Thursday’s host back in February.

Live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray on CBSSN with Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.