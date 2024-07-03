How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free

New York Submit could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee should you purchase via our hyperlinks.



Although Paraguay has already been eradicated from the 2024 Copa America, the results of their tilt towards Costa Rica tonight could have main implications for the remainder of Group D.

Colombia has already superior, however they’ve but to lock up the highest spot and Group D’s second spot remains to be up for grabs. Costa Rica can advance with a win and a Brazil loss of their match, additionally airing at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight, and should additionally make up a deficit of a minimum of six targets. Any end result aside from that may see Brazil transfer on to the knockout spherical.

Tonight’s recreation airs on FS2, however Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream will carry the sport at a reduction or free solely for brand spanking new subscribers.

When is the Costa Rica vs. Paraguay match on the 2024 Copa America?

Costa Rica and Paraguay face off tonight, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is Costa Rica vs. Paraguay airing on?

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay is airing on Fox Sports activities 2 (FS2), so when you have cable, you’ll be able to watch it on FS2 or the Fox Sports activities app along with your cable log-in information.

How one can watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay without cost:

There’s greater than per week of Copa America left, however if you wish to watch a few of it without cost, DIRECTV Stream presents a five-day free trial for brand spanking new subscribers. Nevertheless, you need to subscribe to the Final plan to get FS2, because it’s the one plan DIRECTV Stream presents with that channel. After the free trial is up, you’ll get your first month for $110, quite than the conventional $135/month worth.

Different methods to stream Costa Rica vs. Paraguay:

For those who’re planning on watching multiple match in what stays of the Copa America, it makes extra sense to stream right now’s recreation with out profiting from a free trial in any respect since there are 12 days left. You gained’t get any days without cost, however you’ll save a couple of bucks.

Sling TV’s Blue plan contains FOX and FS1, however tonight’s recreation on FS2 can solely be streamed on Sling with the Blue + Sports activities Additional add-on that prices an extra $11/month.

Proper now, you will get your first month of Sling Blue for 50% off. As a substitute of $45, you’ll pay $22.50 — and all you’ll want is one month of Sling to observe the complete match via the July 14 closing match.

The place is Costa Rica vs. Paraguay being performed?

The Costa Rica vs. Paraguay match is being performed at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX.

Copa America squads: Who’s taking part in for Costa Rica and Paraguay?

Costa Rica roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Kevin Chamorro (Deportivo Saprissa)

Patrick Sequeira (Ibiza)

Aaron Cruz (Herediano)

Defenders:

Fernán Faerrón (Herediano)

Julio Cascante (Austin FC)

Gerald Taylor (Deportivo Saprissa)

Francisco Calvo (Juárez)

Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

Joseph Mora (Deportivo Saprissa)

Haxzel Quirós (Herediano)

Jyeyland Mitchell (Alajuelense)

Yeison Molina (Guanacasteca)

Douglas Sequeira (Deportivo Saprissa)

Midfielders:

Brandón Aguilera (Nottingham Forest)

Orlando Galo (Herediano)

Josimar Alcócer (Westerlo)

Ariel Lassister (CF Montréal)

Jefferson Bremes (Deportivo Saprissa)

Alejandro Bran (Minnesota United)

Forwards:

Manfred Ugalde (Spartak Moscow)

Joel Campbell (Alajuelense)

Anthony Contreras (Pafos)

Kenneth Vargas (Coronary heart of Midlothian)

Álvaro Zamora (Aris)

Andy Rojas (Herediano)

Warren Madrigal (Deportivo Saprissa)

Paraguay roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Carlos Coronel (New York Purple Bulls)

Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad)

Defenders:

Omar Alderete (Getafe)

Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscow)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

Gustavo Velázquez (Newell’s Previous Boys)

Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

Néstor Giménez (Libertad)

Midfielders:

Matías Rojas (Inter Miami)

Richard Sánchez (Membership América)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Mathías Villasanti (Gremio)

Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

Forwards:

Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alejandro Romero (Al-Ain)

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

Alex Arce (Liga de Quito)

Derlis González (Olimpia)

Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

Why Belief Submit Needed by the New York Submit

This text was written by Angela Tricarico, Commerce Author/Reporter for New York Submit’s streaming property, Decider, and contributor to Submit Needed Procuring. Angela retains readers updated with cord-cutter-friendly offers, and knowledge on how you can watch your favourite sports activities groups, TV exhibits, and flicks on every streaming service. Not solely does Angela take a look at and examine the streaming providers she writes about to make sure readers are getting one of the best costs, however she’s additionally a superfan specializing within the intersection of buying, tech, sports activities, and popular culture. Previous to becoming a member of Decider and New York Submit in 2023, she wrote about streaming and shopper tech at Insider Opinions.