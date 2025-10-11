Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Cornell Big Red (0-3) travel to Harvard Stadium to face the Harvard Crimson (3-0) in an Ivy League Conference College Football matchup.

How to Watch Cornell vs Harvard

When: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harvard Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Cornell has struggled out of the games, losing each of their first three games, on the road against Albany and Yale, and most recently, at home against Colgate. Cornell showed signs of life against Colgate after trailing 28-6 at halftime, narrowing the lead to 28-21 heading to the fourth quarter, but they wouldn’t score again, leading to the 41-21 final score. Garrett Bass-Suplizio threw for 225 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 91 yards and another score.

Harvard has started their season on fire, outscoring their first three opponents 159-38, most recently defeating Holy Cross on the road 59-24. The game wasn’t even that close, as Harvard held a 45-3 and then a 59-10 lead in the third quarter. Jaden Craig completed 19 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, two to Brady Blackburn. Three different rushers scored a touchdown, including Jordan Harris, who ran for a 75-yard score.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

