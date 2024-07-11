How to watch Copa America final, preview – NBC 6 South Florida

The 2024 Copa America Last is about.

Lionel Messi and Argentina punched their ticket first Tuesday after beating Canada within the semifinal. Messi scored the second aim within the 2-0 win for his first of the event, whereas Julian Alvarez netted the opener.

Argentina have not been challenged a lot in its run to the ultimate aside from a penalty shootout scare versus Ecuador within the quarterfinal.

That’ll most probably change within the ultimate when it faces Colombia, who reached the stage Wednesday after taking down Uruguay 1-0 regardless of being with 10 males for the complete second half.

Colombia haven’t misplaced on the worldwide stage in 28 straight video games, the longest run in its historical past. Los Cafeteros will put that streak on the road in its first ultimate in 23 years.

Here is the whole lot to find out about Argentina vs. Colombia:

Who’s within the 2024 Copa America Last?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play James Rodriguez and Colombia within the ultimate.

When is the 2024 Copa America Last?

Argentina and Colombia will meet on Sunday, July 14.

What time is the 2024 Copa America Last?

Kickoff time for Argentina versus Colombia is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

The place is the 2024 Copa America Last?

Laborious Rock Stadium, house of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, is the venue for the ultimate.

The best way to watch, stream 2024 Copa America Last

The Argentina-Colombia ultimate shall be broadcast and streamed in English on FOX. TUDN and Univision will carry the sport in Spanish.

What number of Copa America wins does Argentina have?

Argentina has 15 wins in Copa America historical past, which is tied with Uruguay for probably the most all time. A win would put them alone on the summit with 16.

What number of Copa America wins does Colombia have?

Colombia, alternatively, solely has one Copa America win, which got here in 2001 with a victory over Mexico.

The USMNT’s hopes to advance had been spoiled as they had been knocked out of the Copa America event following a 1-0 defeat towards Uruguay.