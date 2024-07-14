How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 final live in Australia

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will tackle tennis legend Novak Djokovic of Serbia within the Wimbledon 2024 males’s singles remaining on the All England Membership in London on Sunday.

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 remaining will probably be contested at 11:00 PM Australian Japanese Normal Time (AEST). The tennis match will probably be stay streamed and broadcast in Australia.

Carlos Alcaraz, third on the planet tennis rankings, could make it back-to-back Wimbledon titles and safe his fourth Grand Slam title. He additionally received the French Open final month.

Within the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday, Alcaraz mounted a powerful comeback to defeat fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 6(1)-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 55 minutes at Centre Court docket.

A victory on Sunday would make Alcaraz the primary Spanish tennis participant to win back-to-back Wimbledon singles titles within the Open Period. He had defeated Djokovic within the remaining final yr.

Within the quarter-finals, Alcaraz dropped the primary set in opposition to Twelfth-seed Tommy Paul of the USA however received the subsequent three to make the highest 4. The Spanish tennis participant was stretched to 5 video games by Frances Tiafoe of the USA within the third spherical.

World No. 2 Djokovic, a seven-time champion at Wimbledon, will play in his tenth Grand Slam remaining on the All England Membership. An injured Alex de Minaur handed him a walkover within the quarter-final earlier than he beat world No. 25 Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7(7)-6(2), 6-4 within the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s path to the sixth Wimbledon remaining in a row included wins in opposition to Australian Alexei Popyrin within the third spherical whereas ousting fifteenth seed Holger Rune within the pre-quarterfinals.

An eighth Wimbledon males’s singles title would draw Djokovic degree with Roger Federer. It might even be the 37-year-old’s twenty fifth profession Grand Slam, taking him previous Margaret Court docket for the report.

The 2 tennis gamers Alcaraz and Djokovic have performed one another 5 instances. The Serbian edges the head-to-head report 3-2.

The duo contested the Wimbledon 2023 males’s singles remaining, the place Alcaraz emerged victorious 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after 4 hours and 42 minutes – the third-longest Wimbledon remaining in historical past.

Methods to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 males’s singles remaining stay in Australia

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 males’s singles remaining will probably be broadcast stay at 11:00 PM AEST on 9 Community and Stan Sport in Australia.