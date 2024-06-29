How to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay for free

New York Publish could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee in case you purchase via our hyperlinks.



Brazil and Paraguay are again in motion tonight because the Group D squads play their second matches of the 2024 Copa America. Following their first matches, Brazil and Paraguay sit second and fourth, respectively, within the group — when the group spherical wraps up solely the highest two finishers in every group will transfer onto the Knockout stage.

Brazil’s first match towards Costa Rica resulted in a 0-0 draw, whereas Paraguay fell 2-1 to Colombia. Having acquired one yellow card to Costa Rica’s two is what pushed Brazil into second place within the group.

The desk may see a shakeup right this moment following Colombia and Costa Rica’s assembly and this Brazil vs. Paraguay match.

Tonight’s recreation airs on FS1, however Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, and extra will carry the sport at a reduction or free solely for brand new subscribers.

When is the Brazil vs. Paraguay match on the 2024 Copa America?

Brazil and Paraguay face off tonight, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is Brazil vs. Paraguay airing on?

Brazil vs. Paraguay is airing on Fox Sports activities 1 (FS1), so in case you have cable, you possibly can watch it on FS1 or the Fox Sports activities app together with your cable log-in data.

Easy methods to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay without spending a dime:

When you simply plan on simply catching just a few Copa America matches, three dwell TV streaming services include FS1 and free trials for brand new customers.

Different methods to stream Brazil vs. Paraguay:

When you’re planning on watching a couple of match within the Copa America (see beneath for Brazil and Paraguay’s upcoming schedules), it makes extra sense to stream right this moment’s recreation with out benefiting from a free trial in any respect since they run at most seven days. You gained’t get any days without spending a dime, however you’ll save over $40.

Sling TV’s Blue plan contains FS1, and proper now, you may get your first month for 50% off. As a substitute of $45, you’ll pay $22.50 — and all you’ll want is one month of Sling to look at the complete match via the July 14 ultimate match.

The place is Brazil vs. Paraguay being performed?

Brazil and Paraguay will meet on the pitch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Workforce Brazil Copa America schedule: When does Brazil play?

Tuesday, July 2 – vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

Paraguay Copa America schedule:

Tuesday, July 2 – vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Copa America squads: Who’s taking part in for Brazil and Paraguay?

Brazil roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Bento (Athletico-PR)

Rafael (São Paulo)

Defenders:

Danilo (Juventus)

Yan Couto (Girona)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro)

Wendell (Porto)

Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Éder Militão (Actual Madrid)

Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders:

Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United)

Éderson (Atalanta)

Forwards:

Endrick (Palmeiras)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Evanilson (Porto)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Rodrygo (Actual Madrid)

Savinho (Girona)

Vinícius Júnior (Actual Madrid)

Pepê (Porto)

Paraguay roster for the 2024 Copa America

Goalkeepers:

Carlos Coronel (New York Purple Bulls)

Alfredo Aguilar (Sportivo Luqueño)

Rodrigo Morínigo (Libertad)

Defenders:

Omar Alderete (Getafe)

Fabián Balbuena (Dinamo Moscow)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras)

Júnior Alonso (Krasnodar)

Gustavo Velázquez (Newell’s Outdated Boys)

Iván Ramírez (Libertad)

Matías Espinoza (Libertad)

Néstor Giménez (Libertad)

Midfielders:

Matías Rojas (Inter Miami)

Richard Sánchez (Membership América)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Mathías Villasanti (Gremio)

Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo)

Hernesto Caballero (Libertad)

Fabrizio Peralta (Cerro Porteño)

Forwards:

Ramón Sosa (Talleres)

Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United)

Julio Enciso (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alejandro Romero (Al-Ain)

Adam Bareiro (San Lorenzo)

Alex Arce (Liga de Quito)

Derlis González (Olimpia)

Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

