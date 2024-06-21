How to watch Boston Celtics championship parade – NBC Boston

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night time to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for essentially the most in league historical past. And now it is time to rejoice.

Cue the duck boats, and escape the Larry O’Brien Trophy, as a result of the parade is able to roll. Metropolis officers say they’re anticipating effectively over 1 million folks to attend.

Boston police have referred to as in all officers and may have uniformed and plainclothes officers out in power. They may also have help from different companies, together with Massachusetts State Police. Authorities encourage parade-goers to report something suspicious to legislation enforcement.

The Celtics gamers and coaches returned dwelling to Boston on Wednesday after a celebratory journey to Miami. Coach Joe Mazzulla even took the championship trophy on a tour of the North Finish and Newton.

What time is the Celtics parade?

The Celtics championship parade will get underway at 11 a.m. at TD Backyard.

Find out how to watch the Celtics parade dwell

Protection begins on NBC10 Boston at 5 a.m., with on-air expertise offering dwell look-ins and preview info as town prepares for the parade. Starting at 9:30 a.m., each NBC10 Boston and NBC Sports activities Boston will characteristic a simulcast of unique Banner Day in Boston protection. Viewers will take pleasure in continued dwell protection of parade prep; fan perception and interplay as they collect alongside the parade route; hours of insider evaluation; and a particular look into TD Backyard for a pre-parade occasion — hosted by former Celtic and NBC Sports activities Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine — with members of the Celtics roster and group providing their ideas as they put together to board the duck boats.

As soon as the parade is underway at 11 a.m., NBC Sports activities Boston and NBC10 Boston will proceed the insider protection, offering dwell look-ins and commentary from a wide range of completely different viewpoints and angles alongside the parade route. Protection may also embody an unique perspective from a Duck Boat collaborating within the parade which can be carrying NBC Sports activities Boston on-air expertise.

Along with NBC Sports activities Boston and NBC10 Boston, the great protection can be obtainable throughout NBC Sports activities Boston and NBC 10 Boston digital media platforms, together with NBCSportsBoston.com, and can be streamed dwell on the NBC10 Boston Information streaming channel, which is accessible on Roku, Peacock, Pluto and different main streaming and related TV platforms. Unique pictures, insider commentary, and real-time look-ins all through the parade may also be obtainable on social media at @NBCSBoston, @NBCSCeltics, and @NBC10Boston. A Spanish broadcast of the parade will air on Telemundo Boston from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Celtics parade route

The rolling rally is scheduled to begin in entrance of TD Backyard on Causeway Road after which comply with Staniford Road to Cambridge Road to Tremont Road to Boylston Road, earlier than ending close to the Hynes Conference Heart.

Your entire parade is anticipated to be pretty fast – about 90 minutes – so hopefully Celtics followers will not be out within the warmth for too lengthy.

Celtics championship parade climate

Talking of the the temperature, this week’s warmth wave delayed the festivities till Friday, and although it will likely be cooler, metropolis officers are nonetheless urging followers to be ready with additional water and sunscreen.

We’re preserving a detailed eye on the First Alert forecast for the Celtics championship parade. To this point, we’re anticipating heat, humid and dry climate through the parade. Temperatures can be within the 70s, with excessive humidity. We’ll additionally see rising clouds by the day, all forward of some rain.

In reality, round 2 p.m., heads up! Extra storms and showers will possible develop as a chilly entrance stays overhead and stalled. The storms and showers turn into widespread shortly by 3 p.m. Storms that develop may produce some transient heavy rain and lightning. Thankfully, the parade must be lengthy over by that point!

Parade parking restrictions, road closures

There can be quite a few road closures and parking bans on and across the parade route, beginning at 9 a.m. The town will start towing automobiles from restricted areas at midnight on Friday.

Detailed info on the highway closures is accessible at boston.gov/Celtics.

Find out how to get to the Celtics parade

Metropolis officers say folks planning to attend the parade ought to take the MBTA if potential, and purchase tickets early to keep away from ready in lengthy strains.

The MBTA may have elevated subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with further prepare occasions earlier than and after the parade. Riders are strongly inspired to buy roundtrip fares prematurely.

Riders can discover extra info on MBTA service, parking, paying fares, and extra throughout Friday’s parade at MBTA.com/Celtics.

The Bluebikes system may also be an possibility for navigating town. Extra info on that’s obtainable right here.