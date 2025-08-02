Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ahead of the return of domestic leagues across Europe, Borussia Dortmund is set to face Lille OSC on Saturday in this men’s soccer friendly.

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund plays the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel at Signal Iduna Park on May 17, 2025 in Dortmund, Germany.

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Lille OSC

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM EDT

Channel: FOX Deportes

Stream: Fubo (watch now)

Borussia Dortmund last played on July 30 against Sportfreunde Siegen in a friendly that wasn’t even close, as Dortmund won 8-1. Of those eight goals, six came in the first half, with seven different players scoring. The only player to score multiple goals was Julian Brandt, who netted in the 35th and 37th minutes.

Last season, Dortmund finished fourth in the Bundesliga, accumulating 57 points with 17 wins, six draws, and 11 losses. The team qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Lille OSC looks to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Como in the team’s most recent friendly on July 18. The French Ligue 1 side finished fifth in its domestic league last season, tied with Nice at 60 points, but lost the tiebreaker on goal differential. That meant the club would instead be playing in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, rather than heading to the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

