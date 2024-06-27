How to watch Biden-Trump debate – NBC Chicago

The first presidential debate of 2024 is about for Thursday, when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump take the stage in what’s going to mark a primary within the historical past of presidential debates.

The June 27 presidential debate can be historic in that it was not organized by the Fee on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan group that has managed the presidential debates for the reason that 1988 presidential election.

It is going to additionally mark the primary time two males who’ve held the Oval Workplace meet in a televised presidential debate — and they’re going to have 4 years’ value of contemporary materials to battle over.

So how are you going to watch it and what do you have to count on?

Here is what to know:

What time is the primary Biden-Trump debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen at 8 p.m. CT on June 27.

The right way to watch the June presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will air on CNN and be streamed on Max. It is going to even be streamed dwell within the participant above and on NBC Chicago.

Will there be an viewers on the first presidential debate?

The primary presidential debate will happen in CNN’s Atlanta studios and won’t function an viewers.

“To make sure candidates could maximize the time allotted within the debate, no viewers can be current,” CNN stated in a press launch.

Who will reasonable the controversy?

The primary presidential debate can be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Why is the primary presidential debate in June?

Historically, presidential debates have taken place within the fall, with three debates scheduled between September and October.

However this yr, the Trump and Biden campaigns determined to carry a debate earlier within the election cycle to get it in earlier than early and mail-in voting begins.

The controversy is being organized by CNN, which despatched out invites to Trump and Biden. Impartial candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has did not qualify for the controversy after not assembly CNN’s necessities for who might attend. The transfer excluded the Fee for Presidential Debates, which had scheduled three debates within the fall.

Will there be one other presidential debate?

Trump and Biden have each agreed to do a second presidential debate on Sept. 10, which can be hosted by ABC Information.