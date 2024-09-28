How to Watch ‘Apartment 7A’ Online: 2024 ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Starting Friday, Sept. 27, Residence 7A, the Rosemary’s Child prequel starring Julia Garner and Dianne Wiest, is offered to stream on Paramount+. The movie explores what occurred within the Bramford, the condominium constructing the place Rosemary’s Child is ready, earlier than Rosemary (Mia Farrow) moved in.

The psychological thriller can also be accessible to buy for $19.99 on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The place to Stream Residence 7A On-line

Paramount+ is the unique streamer of the Natalie Erika James-directed characteristic. Paramount+ packages begin at $7.99 per thirty days (or $59.99 yearly) for the ad-supported Important plan, which features a seven-day free trial. This implies new subscribers can stream Residence 7A on-line without cost for one week.

Different plans embody the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle for $12.99 per thirty days (or $119.99 per yr), which additionally features a seven-day free trial. This plan is advert free, apart from stay TV and some exhibits.

While you go for the annual plan, Paramount+ Important comes out to $5 per thirty days and Paramount+ with Showtime comes out to $10 per thirty days.

Paramount+ can also be accessible as an add-on to Prime Video, from $7.99 per thirty days. Prime Video presents a seven-day free trial for Paramount+, which means customers can stream Residence 7A without cost throughout that interval.

Not a Prime member? Join a 30-day free trial to reap the benefits of all that Amazon Prime has to supply, together with entry to Prime Video; quick same-, next- or two-day free delivery; in-store reductions at Entire Meals Market; entry to unique procuring occasions like Prime Day and Black Friday and extra.

The place to Purchase Residence 7A On-line

Residence 7A is offered to buy for $19.99 on Apple TV and Prime Video, no subscription required.

Learn The Hollywood Reporter‘s Arts & Tradition Critic Lovia Gyarkye’s full overview of Residence 7A right here.