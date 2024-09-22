How to Watch and Stream the 2024 Singapore GP

Verstappen shall be decided to ease the rising nervousness round his title defence, with the Pink Bull primary man having not received a race since he triumphed in Spain again in June.

That fallow interval has allowed primary challenger Norris to whittle away Verstappen's lead on the high of the Drivers Championship to a a vunerable-looking 59 factors, with the younger British driver in pole place for Sunday's race.

The primary race takes place Sunday Sept. 22 at 7:55 p.m. SGT native time, which is 12:55 pm BST within the UK, 7:55 a.m. ET and 4:55 a.m. PT within the US and Canada, and 9:55 p.m. AEST in Australia. It is going to be held on the Marina Bay Avenue Circuit that spans the Downtown Core and Kallang areas of the city-state. The race will air within the US on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Your entire race weekend, together with apply periods and qualifying, shall be proven within the US on ESPN's household of TV and streaming networks. Of us seeking to comply with all of it's going to want entry to the ABC and ESPN information channels on cable or dwell TV streaming companies, or the ESPN Plus streaming service. We have damaged down every little thing it's worthwhile to know to stream right now's race, and all the opposite F1 races this season.

--> Lando Norris took fourth place finally weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, one place forward of title rival Max Verstappen. Clive Mason/Getty Photographs

Livestream the Singapore GP within the US



Whether or not or not you could have cable, ESPN’s stand-alone streaming service is nice for informal followers of System 1 and is a must have accent for fanatics. It prices $11 a month (or $110 a 12 months) and presently, ESPN has a cope with F1 to point out 18 out of 23 Grands Prix races this 12 months. The catch is that ESPN Plus does not at all times air the free apply or qualifying periods, nevertheless it tends to air Dash races and the Dash Shootout. Should you’re an F1 fan who’s additionally seeking to get your Disney repair, the Disney trio bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) may find yourself being an excellent higher purchase. It is nice for followers who love catching the elements of the race weekend that sometimes air on EPSN2 or ESPNews, and who need the newest Marvel motion pictures or Star Wars exhibits. Should you’re a diehard fan of motorsports and System sequence racing, ESPN Plus may not be for you, provided that it hardly ever covers F2, F3 or Porsche Supercar racing. That is why ESPN Plus is right for informal followers who get pleasure from catching a race each from time to time, or tremendous followers who don’t desire or want all the further bells and whistles of F1 TV however need to beef up their protection choices. Learn our full assessment of ESPN Plus.