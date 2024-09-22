How to Watch and Stream the 2024 Singapore GP

F1 streaming within the UK
Sky Sports activities and Now TV
Verstappen shall be decided to ease the rising nervousness round his title defence, with the Pink Bull primary man having not received a race since he triumphed in Spain again in June.
That fallow interval has allowed primary challenger Norris to whittle away Verstappen's lead on the high of the Drivers Championship to a a vunerable-looking 59 factors, with the younger British driver in pole place for Sunday's race.
The primary race takes place Sunday Sept. 22 at 7:55 p.m. SGT native time, which is 12:55 pm BST within the UK, 7:55 a.m. ET and 4:55 a.m. PT within the US and Canada, and 9:55 p.m. AEST in Australia. It is going to be held on the Marina Bay Avenue Circuit that spans the Downtown Core and Kallang areas of the city-state. The race will air within the US on ESPN and ESPN Plus.
Your entire race weekend, together with apply periods and qualifying, shall be proven within the US on ESPN's household of TV and streaming networks. Of us seeking to comply with all of it's going to want entry to the ABC and ESPN information channels on cable or dwell TV streaming companies, or the ESPN Plus streaming service. We have damaged down every little thing it's worthwhile to know to stream right now's race, and all the opposite F1 races this season.
Whether or not or not you could have cable, ESPN’s stand-alone streaming service is nice for informal followers of System 1 and is a must have accent for fanatics. It prices $11 a month (or $110 a 12 months) and presently, ESPN has a cope with F1 to point out 18 out of 23 Grands Prix races this 12 months. The catch is that ESPN Plus does not at all times air the free apply or qualifying periods, nevertheless it tends to air Dash races and the Dash Shootout.
Should you’re an F1 fan who’s additionally seeking to get your Disney repair, the Disney trio bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus) may find yourself being an excellent higher purchase. It is nice for followers who love catching the elements of the race weekend that sometimes air on EPSN2 or ESPNews, and who need the newest Marvel motion pictures or Star Wars exhibits.
Should you’re a diehard fan of motorsports and System sequence racing, ESPN Plus may not be for you, provided that it hardly ever covers F2, F3 or Porsche Supercar racing. That is why ESPN Plus is right for informal followers who get pleasure from catching a race each from time to time, or tremendous followers who don’t desire or want all the further bells and whistles of F1 TV however need to beef up their protection choices.
Learn our full assessment of ESPN Plus.
These within the UK will want Sky Sports activities to look at F1 racing in 2024. Should you subscribe to Sky, you may get the £27 Full Sports activities bundle with a view to get the races.
Wire-cutters also can go for the £35-a-month bundle on Now TV and get limitless Sky Sports activities.
TSN Plus is a direct-streaming service that prices CA$8 a month and likewise presents protection of PGA Tour Dwell golf, NFL video games, NASCAR and the 4 Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
A Kayo Sports activities subscription begins at AU$25 a month and allows you to stream on one display screen, whereas its Premium tier prices AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on as much as three units.
The service provides you entry to a variety of sports activities, together with F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are not any lock-in contracts.
Higher nonetheless, if you happen to’re a brand new buyer, you may benefit from a one-week Kayo Sports activities free trial.
Races are held on Sundays and are often spaced two weeks aside. This is the complete schedule.
|Date
|Race
|Time
|March 2
|Bahrain GP
|10 a.m. ET
|March 9
|Saudi Arabian GP
|12 p.m. ET
|March 24
|Australian GP
|12 a.m. ET
|April 7
|Japanese GP
|1 a.m. ET
|April 21
|Chinese language GP
|3 a.m. ET
|Might 5
|Miami GP
|4 p.m. ET
|Might 19
|Romagna GP
|9 a.m. ET
|Might 26
|Monaco GP
|9 a.m. ET
|June 9
|Canadian GP
|2 p.m. ET
|June 23
|Spanish GP
|9 a.m. ET
|June 30
|Austrian GP
|9 a.m. ET
|July 7
|British GP
|10 a.m. ET
|July 21
|Hungarian GP
|9 a.m. ET
|July 28
|Belgian GP
|9 a.m. ET
|Aug. 25
|Dutch GP
|9 a.m. ET
|Sept. 1
|Italian GP
|9 a.m. ET
|Sept. 15
|Azerbaijan GP
|7 a.m. ET
|Sept. 22
|Singapore GP
|8 a.m. ET
|Oct. 20
|United States GP
|3 p.m. ET
|Oct. 27
|Mexican GP
|4 p.m. ET
|Nov. 3
|Brazilian GP
|12 p.m. ET
|Nov. 24
|Las Vegas GP
|1 a.m. ET
|Dec. 1
|Qatar GP
|12 p.m. ET
|Dec. 8
|Abu Dhabi GP
|8 a.m. ET