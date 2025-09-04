How to watch 2025 Philadelphia Eagles: Schedule and streaming for reigning Super Bowl champs

It’s just about time to grease the poles, summon Green Man, call the dogs and crack open your preferred sideline read. The Philadelphia Eagles are reigning champions of the NFL, and their title-tested core is largely preserved for a 2025 rerun.

Like most teams that reach the mountaintop of a salary-capped sport, Philadelphia did lose a few key contributors this offseason (Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton and Darius Slay). It still has more than enough talent to (tush) push for another playoff run. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and that dominant ground game is enough of a reason to tune in each week, while Vic Fangio’s defense can initiate havoc on any given snap.

Actually finding and accessing those games is more cumbersome than ever, though. In addition to the usual channel rotation of CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC/ESPN and NFL Network, this season’s streaming rights also extend to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Peacock and YouTube. It can get exhausting (and annoying) to keep up with all these changes, so we’ve compiled a league-wide overview of how the current broadcast carousel works. All of the info below is formatted specifically for the Eagles’ 2025 schedule (pre-flexes, which start as early as Week 5 this year).

All times listed below are ET.

Cable/satellite/streaming base

The first thing we’ll need to watch all 17 regular-season games is a television package. Here are the most popular options, contingent on local availability, with pricing as of September 2025:

Fubo (Save $30) is $0 for the first week, $54.99 for the first month with the applied discount, then $84.99 monthly.

Hulu’s live TV add-on is free for the first three days, then $82.99/month.

YouTube TV is $49.99 for the first two months (offer good through Sept. 30), then $82.99/month.

DirecTV’s “Choice” package starts at $59.99 for the first month, then bumps up to $89.99/month.

Dish’s “America’s Top 120+” plan is $106.99/month.

Xfinity’s “Sports & News” TV and internet package is $110/month.

Verizon Fios’ “More Fios” plan is $95 for an initial 60 days, then goes to $119/month.

Sling’s most expansive “Orange & Blue” option has a deal for half off its first month, which comes out to $29.99 for its base price ($60.99/month after). With the “Sports Extra” add-on, the deal is $44.99 for the first month ($75.99/month after). The company is also selling day passes for temporary access, with the weekly one at $14.99 and weekends at $9.99. Sling doesn’t carry CBS networks.

Average monthly cost: $85-100. Depending on the carrier, this will cover everything except for out-of-market games, “Thursday Night Football” on Prime and the Christmas slate on Netflix.

Sunday afternoon, in market

CBS and Fox

Our dueling homes for the busiest part of the weekly schedule. A majority of Eagles games will fall into the Sunday afternoon bulk, starting at either 1 or 4-4:30 p.m. Typically (though not always), the East Coast home teams play in the earlier time slot; at least six Philadelphia kickoffs will be at 1 p.m. local time this year.

For the most part, CBS has the AFC home games and Fox has the NFC ones. That’s not absolute, though. In general, these over-the-air channels show games pertinent to the region. When there’s no local team to prioritize, they’ll show a game of national intrigue. Fox specifically brands this second afternoon window as “America’s Game of the Week.” The Eagles have at least three of those lined up in 2025.

Both networks have broadcast teams to spread around the league on Sundays. Here’s a refresher on those lead crews:

CBS — “Hello Friends” Team

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo (heckle as you see fit) / Tracy Wolfson sideline

Ian Eagle and JJ Watt / Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green / Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty / AJ Ross

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta / Aditi Kinkhabwala

Eagles games on CBS

Sunday, Oct. 5 (Week 5): vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m.

Fox — “Dancing Robots” Team

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady (again, heckle as you see fit) / Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi sideline

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen / Pam Oliver

Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez / Kristina Pink

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma / Megan Olivi

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston / Allison Williams

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth / Jen Hale

Eagles games on Fox

Sunday, Sept. 14 (Week 2) : @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (an official Super Bowl rematch and unofficial Donna Kelce Day)

: @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (an official Super Bowl rematch and unofficial Donna Kelce Day) Sunday, Sept. 21 (Week 3) : vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m.

: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 (Week 4) : @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 (Week 7) : @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

: @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 (Week 8) : vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23 (Week 12) : @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

: @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 (Week 15) : vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

: vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 (Week 16) : @ Washington Commanders, TBD (flex)

: @ Washington Commanders, TBD (flex) Sunday, Dec. 28. (Week 17): @ Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

What you’ll need to watch: One of the aforementioned cable or streaming packages, or a broadcast antenna for free over-the-air access. Local CBS games can also be streamed on Paramount+ (starting at $7.99/month). Local Fox games can also be streamed on Fox One (starting at $19.99/month).

Sunday afternoon, out of market

NFL Sunday Ticket

Out-of-market Philly Phanatics will need NFL Sunday Ticket to unlock those Sunday games. For an extra fee, you can get NFL RedZone, the frenetic live whip-around anchored by Scott Hanson. That man is peerless in his love for American football.

What you’ll need to watch: YouTube is the current digital home provider of NFL Sunday Ticket (DirecTV carries it for businesses). New Sunday Ticket users can subscribe for $276/year, which comes out to $23/month. Returning users with YouTube TV are charged $378, or $31.50/month, and those without YouTube TV pay $480 ($40/month). These are the prices without RedZone.

Additionally, the league’s NFL+ Premium app has standalone RedZone access for 12 installments of $14.99. Full out-of-market games can’t be streamed live here, though, making it a better option for fantasy players rather than dedicated team loyalists.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN recently sold 10 percent of its equity to the NFL in exchange for league media assets (NFL Network, cable RedZone rights and fantasy football games). So, as of Sept. 3, the new ESPN Unlimited direct-to-consumer (DTC) service is offering a bundle with NFL+ Premium for $39.99/month.

Average monthly cost: $23-40

“Sunday Night Football”

NBC

Sundays always end with “Sunday Night Football,” featuring Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth. Tirico is the successor to longtime SNF voice Al Michaels. Collinsworth, well … “here’s a guy” who gets really excited about nickel corners and pass-blocking running backs. Melissa Stark is NBC’s Sunday night sideline reporter.

As we get into the later weeks, NBC will flex into matchups with greater playoff implications. The same goes for ABC/ESPN (Mondays) and Prime Video (Thursdays). Network flexing is a contentious issue, though. Putting a more compelling game on national TV rewards viewers at home, but sudden schedule changes obviously hurt traveling fans. For SNF in Weeks 5-13, a flex must be announced at least 12 days before the game. That window halves to a six-day warning in Weeks 14-17.

Eagles games on NBC

Thursday, Sept. 4 (Week 1 season opener) : vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (on a Thursday, with “Sunday Night Football” presentation. We know …)

: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (on a Thursday, with “Sunday Night Football” presentation. We know …) Sunday, Nov. 16 (Week 11): vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m.

What you’ll need to watch: A TV package, or a broadcast antenna for free over-the-air access, or a Peacock account (sports subscription with ads starts at $10.99 per month).

“Monday Night Football”

ESPN, ABC

Here’s where you’ll find end-of-week pageantry with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (another Cowboy, avert your eyes) and that inescapable theme music. Industry vet Lisa Salters dispatches from the sideline, along with Laura Rutledge. When there are multiple Monday night listings, Chris Fowler does play-by-play on the doubleheader’s other game, with former safety Louis Riddick and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky on color commentary. Katie George and Peter Schrager cover the sidelines with that group. The MNF crew for ESPN Deportes includes play-by-play woman Rebeca Landa and analyst Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, with sideline reports from MJ Acosta-Ruiz and the incomparable John Sutcliffe.

There will usually be a simulcast on ESPN2 anchored by the Manning brothers. The “ManningCast” is where Green Bay Gumby tried to drink through his felt eyeball. The Eagles may not be particularly fond of former Giant captain Eli Manning, but they also can’t hate the man too much after going 23-10 against him. “Monday Night Football” flexes go down Weeks 12-17, with the 12-day window for changes.

Eagles games on ABC/ESPN

Monday, Nov. 10 (Week 10) : @ Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.

: @ Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8 (Week 14): @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

What you’ll need to watch: A TV package, or a broadcast antenna for free over-the-air access to ABC. ABC and ESPN are also available with the new ESPN DTC service ($29.99 per month).

“Thursday Night Football”

Prime Video

This marks year No. 4 of TNF on Amazon. Al Michaels does play-by-play, and he’s joined by Kirk Herbstreit (“College GameDay” staple and Golden Retriever enthusiast). Kaylee Hartung handles the sideline reporting. Thursday games are on the Prime Video app for national audiences, and broadcasts are free over the air in the two teams’ home markets. Alternatively, TNF can be streamed on Twitch or with an NFL+ subscription (mobile only, however).

Last year’s ill-fated first TNF flex did not lead to new safeguards; rather, the league reduced the notice window from 28 days down to 21. Again, those flexes favor folks at home who want exciting and relevant late-season viewing, but it brings chaos to ticket holders and the participating teams themselves.

Eagles games on Prime Video

Thursday, Oct. 9 (Week 6) : @ New York Giants, 8:15 p.m.

: @ New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 (Week 13): vs. Chicago Bears, 3 p.m. (Black Friday game, but with TNF presentation. It’s a weird sport with weird rules)

What you’ll need to watch: Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month, NFL+ ($6.99/month) or a registered Twitch account. The Eagles’ TNF games will have a free over-the-air TV broadcast in the Philly market.

Average monthly cost: $0-15

Fortunately, the Eagles can keep their passports stashed, and their fans don’t have to wake up early — no overseas action for them in 2025, unlike last year’s season opener in Brazil. There are two unknowns on Philly’s schedule, though, and they both involve a certain NFC East threat: the Washington Commanders.

We know the first Eagles-Commanders showdown will be on Saturday in Week 16, but kickoff time is listed as “TBD.” Two weeks later, the rivals meet again at the Linc in the regular-season finale, but both the day and time are up in the air. The entirety of the Week 18 schedule will be announced after Week 17 is in the books. We at least know it won’t be a Thursday or Monday game, though Week 18 does have some Saturday slots reserved for matchups with playoff gravity.

For your patience in making it through all this, let’s watch grown men get possessed by the football spirit as Saquon Barkley reimagined physics. Cheers:

The Eagles’ sideline reaction to Saquon’s backwards hurdle might be the coolest angle yet pic.twitter.com/L68A5ZRFgN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2024

Updated Eagles odds for 2025

Eagles single-season records

Passing yards — Carson Wentz with 4,039 (2019 … the only 4K passing season in franchise history!)

Passing TDs — Carson Wentz with 33 (2017)

Rushing yards — Saquon Barkley with 2,005 (2024)

Rushing touchdowns — LeSean McCoy with 17 (2011)

Receiving yards — A.J. Brown with 1,496 (2022)

Receiving touchdowns — Terrell Owens with 14 (2004)

Sacks (official, after 1982) — Reggie White with 21 (1987)

Interceptions — Bill Bradley with 11 (1971)

(Photo of Jalen Hurts: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)