How to Watch 2024 Women's 3x3 Basketball at the Olympics Online Free

Whereas Group USA performs in conventional girls’s basketball, the USA additionally participates in girls’s 3×3 basketball with star gamers Hailey Van Lith, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby and Cierra Burdick.

At a Look: How you can Watch Girls’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 On-line

When July 30 to Aug. 5

July 30 to Aug. 5 Community NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community

NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community Stream on-line Peacock

The largest distinction between conventional and three×3 basketball is the previous has 12 gamers (5 on the court docket and 7 in reserve), whereas the latter solely has 4 gamers on the staff (three on the court docket and one in reserve). Moreover, 3×3 basketball performs within the half-court, which has a quicker tempo and enjoying fashion, whereas conventional performs full-court b-ball.

For 2024, there are eight nationwide groups representing eight nations, together with the USA, China, France, Azerbaijan and others.

Girls’s 3×3 basketball runs from Tuesday, July 30, till Monday, Aug. 5, with the gold medal recreation at Place de la Concorde in Paris. For his or her first match of the Summer time Olympics, Group USA performs towards Germany in Girls’s Pool Play on Tuesday, July 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on NBC.

Maintain studying under for extra particulars on tips on how to watch girls’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris, together with with and with out cable, in addition to the schedule.

How you can Watch Girls’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 With out Cable

Your entire Summer time Olympics in Paris (together with girls’s 3×3 basketball) broadcasts throughout NBC, CNBC, E! and USA, so the video games are additionally accessible on web-based streaming cable companies that carry these networks. Twine-cutters and sports activities followers can watch free of charge on choose streamers that supply free trials, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Reside TV. You’ll be able to livestream your entire occasion on Peacock.

Editor’s Alternative Peacock is the unique streamer of the Summer time Olympics 2024 in Paris, so NBC and USA Community protection, together with girls’s 3×3 basketball, is on the market to observe with the service. Not a Peacock subscriber? The streamer’s ad-supported Premium package deal is $8 month-to-month (or $80 yearly) and the ad-free Premium Plus plan is $14 month-to-month (or $140 yearly). Other than the Summer time Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals together with These About To Die, Love Island USA, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit motion pictures akin to Again to Black, Abigail, Oppenheimer and extra; reside sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV Watch girls’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris on DirecTV Stream, which affords NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community. The service contains greater than 90 different channels, together with ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and way more. The streaming service has a free five-day trial accessible. Afterward, you possibly can cancel the service or maintain watching, with costs beginning at $70 month-to-month for the entry-level Leisure plan.

Fubo Watch girls’s 3×3 basketball on the Olympics on NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community, in addition to practically 200 different information, leisure and sports activities channels, with a subscription to Fubo beginning at $80 month-to-month. As well as, different plans supply practically 270 channels for the Elite plan for $80 month-to-month, together with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K Extremely HD high quality for the Premiere plan for $100 month-to-month. The net TV streaming service affords a seven-day trial for brand new subscribers, so you possibly can watch NBC and USA Community on-line free of charge.

Hulu Livestream the Summer time Olympics in Paris on-line on NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community free of charge with a three-day trial to Hulu + Reside TV. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 different reside channels — akin to BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and extra — beginning at $77 month-to-month and comes with Hulu’s total streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is presently providing a three-day free trial to strive earlier than you commit.

Sling Sling is one other strategy to watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics on NBC, E!, USA Community and USA Olympics 4K — and the reside TV streaming service is on sale for half off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, you possibly can start anticipating $22.50 to your first month (reg. $45 month-to-month). Nevertheless, sling doesn’t embrace CNBC in any of the streamer’s plans. Moreover, Sling Blue has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Community, Nationwide Geographic and different channels.

How you can Watch Girls’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 With Cable

Girls’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris airs on NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Community. You’ll be able to watch by tuning in by your cable TV supplier, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports activities cell app together with your cable TV account login — together with streaming and conventional companies akin to DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Girls’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 Dates, Schedule

Girls’s Olympics 3×3 basketball begins on Tuesday, July 30, and the event ends on Monday, Aug. 5, at Place de la Concorde in Paris. Scroll down for a whole schedule, together with dates and staff featured all through the occasion. Be taught extra about Summer time Olympics girls’s 3×3 basketball right here.

Tuesday, July 30

United States vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

United States vs. Azerbaijan, 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET — E!, Peacock

Thursday, Aug. 1

United States vs. Australia, 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET — USA Community, Peacock

United States vs. Spain, 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET — E!, Peacock

Friday, Aug. 2

United States vs. France, 7 a.m.; U.S. vs. Canada, 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 3

United States. vs. China, 10:05 a.m. PT/1:05 p.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock

Play-in video games at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET, Peacock

Monday, Aug. 5