How to Watch 2024 Paris Olympics Swimming Races Livestream Online Free

The 2024 Paris Olympics are right here and some of the anticipated occasions throughout the two weeks would be the swimming competitors, which options stars like Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel, as Workforce USA tries to prime its 30-medal haul from Tokyo.

The Paris Olympics swimming occasion runs from July 27 to Aug. 4, with athletes taking to the pool on the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Saint-Denis. Need to watch swimming on the Summer time Olympics on TV and on-line? Right here’s what you could know.

Easy methods to Watch Swimming on the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV

NBC is the official broadcast community of Paris 2024, so if you wish to watch the Olympics swimming competitors on TV, you’ll want a primary antenna or cable package deal that features NBC.

Choose swimming occasions may even air on USA Community (together with the heats) and synchronized swimming will air on E!.

Easy methods to Watch Swimming on the 2024 Paris Olympics On-line: Livestream Free

Need to watch Olympics swimming on-line with out cable? There are a number of choices to livestream the occasions on-line, together with methods to stream the races without cost.

OFFICIAL STREAMER Peacock is the official streaming house of the 2024 Summer time Olympics, and the streamer can have reside protection of each single race on-line, from qualifying heats and prelims, to the ultimate medal races. A subscription to Peacock prices simply $7.99 and allows you to watch Olympic swimming (and all of the Olympic occasions) on-line while not having cable.

LIVE TV STREAMING If you wish to watch NBC’s Olympic swimming protection on-line, we advocate DirecTV Stream, a reside tv streaming service that features NBC as a part of its channel choices. DirecTV Stream is at the moment providing a five-day free trial for brand new customers to check out the service — greater than sufficient time to catch the primary few occasions on-line without cost. Proceed on with one in all DirecTV Stream’s many sports activities and leisure packages from $79.99/month or cancel earlier than your free trial is as much as keep away from being charged.

Fubo EDITOR’S CHOICE One among our favourite streaming providers for reside sports activities is Fubo, which provides a reside feed of NBC so you may watch swimming on the Olympics on-line with out cable. Fubo allows you to livestream the swim competitors out of your cellphone, pill, pc or sensible TV (by the Fubo app). Take a look at out the service with a beneficiant seven-day free trial right here, then proceed on with Fubo from $69.99/month. A bonus: Fubo’s free trial comes with free DVR, so you may report the swimming occasions to look at again a replay on-demand later.

BEST VALUE Everyone is aware of Hulu as a vacation spot for acclaimed TV reveals, films and specials, however the streamer’s Hulu + Dwell TV choice additionally will get you entry to 90+ reside tv channels, together with NBC and USA. Use this three-day free trial to look at Olympics swimming on Hulu without cost. Your free trial contains entry to the whole Hulu library of on-demand content material. Subscribe to Hulu + Dwell TV after your free trial is up for under $76.99 and get bonus entry to Disney+ and ESPN+ without cost.

The U.S. and Australia are as soon as once more anticipated to battle it out within the pool to prime the medal standings. Different prime groups embrace Canada, China and Italy, who won’t solely give Workforce USA a battle within the particular person occasions however may even be formidable within the relays.

Watch swimming on the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC and stream the swimming races on-line free with DirecTV Stream right here.