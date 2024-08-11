How to Watch 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony Online: Date, Time

After greater than two weeks of jaw-dropping athletics, shut competitions and meme–making occasions, the 2024 Paris Olympics are coming to a detailed.

The Olympics closing ceremony airs within the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 12, on NBC and streams solely on Peacock. Going down on the Stade de France, the festivities are anticipated to incorporate a mixture of pre-recorded and stay performances by Billie Eilish, Pink Sizzling Chili Peppers and H.E.R., whereas Tom Cruise is reportedly skydiving to the Hollywood signal (in a pre-taped phase) as a part of the handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 video games. Over 100 performers, dancers, acrobats and circus artists directed by inventive designer Thomas Jolly (who additionally oversaw the opening present) are additionally anticipated to be a part of the closing extravaganza.

At a Look: The best way to Watch the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony On-line

Not like the opening ceremony, the closing festivities — titled “Information” — will happen indoors with an “authentic soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers,” in accordance with the Olympics. The present “will take spectators on a journey by time, each previous and future.”

The 2024 Olympics introduced 329 occasions throughout 39 sports activities to Paris and past, together with the debut of breaking (or breakdancing) alongside new classes reminiscent of a bantamweight division for girls’s boxing, kite and dinghy races in crusing, kayak cross in canoe slalom and extra. As anticipated, Girl Gaga and Celine Dion took to the opening ceremony stage, and the occasion additionally featured performances by French artists together with famous person Aya Nakamura, opera singer Axelle Saint-Cirell, singers Juliette Armanet and Philippe Katerin and heavy steel band Gojira additionally joined the present.

Although Peacock is the Olympics’ unique streamer, cord-cutters produce other methods to stream the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on-line. Preserve studying under to learn how to look at the grand finale with and with out cable (together with without cost), the schedule and extra.

The best way to Watch 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Begin Date, Time, Channels

The 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony airs within the U.S. on NBC and streams solely on Peacock on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 12 to 2:15 p.m. PT/3 to five:15 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast a stay preshow at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET with the Paris Olympiad’s highlights.

The best way to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony On-line

Wire-cutters can watch the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony on-line on Peacock and any stay cable streaming service that carries NBC, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV and Sling.

Cable subscribers may also log into NBC.com, NBCOlympics.com, NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports activities with their TV supplier credentials, together with conventional and streaming companies reminiscent of DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Editor’s Alternative Beginning at $7.99 per thirty days Peacock is the unique streamer of NBC, so you may stream the Paris Olympics closing ceremony and re-watch the entire occasions on the service. The streamer is $7.99 per thirty days (or $79.99 per 12 months) for the ad-supported Premium package deal or $13.99 per thirty days (or $139.99 yearly) for the ad-free Premium Plus plan. Other than the Summer time Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like Apples By no means Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit films like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Evening Swim and others; stay sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV finest Cable streamer total Packages from $69.99 per thirty days Watch the Summer time Olympics closing ceremony on DirecTV Stream, which carries NBC and presents a free five-day trial. The cable streamer additionally contains over 90 different channels — like ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and far more. Subscriptions begin at $69.99 per thirty days for the entry-level Leisure plan. Eligible new subscribers may also save as much as $240 for 2 years with choose DirecTV packages and a 24-month settlement; see different choices and join DirecTV’s free trial right here.

Fubo Finest Worth Packages from $79.99 per thirty days Watch the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC without cost with a seven-day trial to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 per thirty days for over 190 information, leisure and sports activities channels. Different Fubo plans embody the Elite package deal ($89.99 per thirty days for over 250 channels) and the Premier tier ($99.99 month-to-month for over 260 channels); study extra right here.

Hulu finest stay television streaming bundle Packages from $76.99 New Hulu + Reside TV subscribers may also stream the Paris Olympics closing ceremony without cost with a three-day trial. The cable TV streaming service carries NBC, USA Community and greater than 90 different networks and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $76.99 per thirty days with adverts. See all of Hulu + Reside TV’s subscription choices right here.