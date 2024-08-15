How to Watch 2024 Emmy-Nominated Drama Series Online for Free

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

The 2024 Emmy nominees have been unveiled on July 17, setting information for streamers and the drama class.

The Japanese interval epic Shogun made historical past with 25 nominations, essentially the most of any sequence this 12 months. It follows Squid Sport because the second non-English-language present to be acknowledged in the very best drama class.

Throughout all genres, Netflix leads nominees with a complete of 107 noms (throughout 35 applications), adopted by FX with 93 (9 applications), HBO with 91 (29 applications) and Apple TV+ with 72 (16 applications). With the intention to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, tv programming needed to air between June 1, 2023, and Might 31, 2024.

The 76th Emmy Awards air stay on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. (The host has but to be named.) The Inventive Arts ceremonies, the place a majority of the Emmy trophies are handed out, are set for Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. Wire-cutters can watch the star-studded ceremony on-line on stay TV streaming providers that carry ABC and networks that air the Inventive Arts Emmys, together with DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV, Sling and others.

Forward, discover out the place to stream the drama sequence nominated for the 2024 Emmys (together with for greatest appearing, writing and directing).

Peter Morgan’s Emmy-winning Netflix drama begins its sixth and final season with a four-episode arc adopted by the ultimate six installments that deliver the British royal household into the mid-2000s, ending on the marriage of Charles and Camilla. Learn extra on the primary 4 episodes of season 6 right here and the ultimate six episodes of the season right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actress in a drama sequence (Imelda Staunton), greatest actor in a drama sequence (Dominic West), greatest supporting actress in a drama sequence (Elizabeth Debicki, Lesley Manville), greatest supporting actor in a drama sequence (Jonathan Pryce), greatest visitor actress in a drama sequence (Claire Foy), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Stephen Daldry), greatest writing for a drama sequence (Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare)

The place to look at The Crown on-line: Netflix

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure’s present follows an idealist, a soldier and a bounty hunter throughout Los Angeles two centuries after a nuclear apocalypse. Learn THR‘s full evaluate right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actor in a drama sequence (Walton Goggins), greatest writing for a drama sequence (Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner)

The place to look at Fallout on-line: Prime Video

The sequence chronicles the conflict of outdated and new cash — and outdated and new methods of residing — in New York Metropolis within the late 1800s. Learn extra concerning the season 3 renewal right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actress in a drama sequence (Carrie Coon), greatest supporting actress in a drama sequence (Christine Baranski)

The place to look at The Gilded Age on-line: Max

Renewed for a second season, the drama from creators George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Area Smith (Litvinenko) unfolds in actual time over the course of a seven-hour flight to London the place company negotiator Sam Nelson (Elba) makes an attempt to avoid wasting everybody on board the hijacked airplane. Learn THR‘s season 1 evaluate right here.

Main nominations: Finest actor in a drama sequence (Idris Elba)

The place to look at Hijack on-line: Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston play rivals after which mates within the media trenches on The Morning Present. Learn THR‘s season 3 evaluate right here, plus showrunner Charlotte Stoudt’s ideas on each season 3 and the upcoming season 4 right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actress in a drama sequence (Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon), greatest supporting actress in a drama sequence (Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, Holland Taylor), greatest supporting actor in a drama sequence (Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm), greatest visitor actress in a drama sequence (Marcia Homosexual Harden), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Mimi Leder)

The place to look at The Morning Present on-line: Apple TV+

Two espionage brokers are assigned to work collectively posing as a married couple in a reboot of the 2005 big-screen motion comedy that paired Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Take a look at THR‘s full evaluate right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actress in a drama sequence (Maya Erskine), greatest actor in a drama sequence (Donald Glover), greatest visitor actor in a drama sequence (Paul Dano, John Turturro), greatest visitor actress in a drama sequence (Michaela Coel, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Hiro Murai), greatest writing for a drama sequence (Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover)

The place to look at Mr. and Mrs. Smith on-line: Prime Video

Shogun

Practically 45 years after the Richard Chamberlain miniseries, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo deliver viewers again to Seventeenth-century Japan for a refocused tackle the supply materials. Learn THR‘s full Shogun evaluate right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actress in a drama sequence (Anna Sawai), greatest actor in a drama sequence (Hiroyuki Sanada), greatest supporting actor in a drama sequence (Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira), greatest visitor actor in a drama sequence (Néstor Carbonell), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Frederick E.O. Toye), greatest writing for a drama sequence (Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks; Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente)

The place to look at Shogun on-line: Hulu

The British sequence, which debuted in 2022, follows Oscar winner Gary Oldman’s churlish and raveled Jackson Lamb because the chief of a workforce of disgraced and disowned MI5 brokers scrappily and shabbily getting the job executed. Take a look at showrunner Will Smith dissecting the season 3 finale right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence, greatest actor in a drama sequence (Gary Oldman), greatest supporting actor in a drama sequence (Jack Lowden), greatest visitor actor in a drama sequence (Jonathan Pryce), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Saul Metzstein), greatest writing for a drama sequence (Will Smith)

The place to watch Sluggish Horses on-line: Apple TV+

Profitable Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

The drama sequence focuses on the Los Angeles Lakers’ Nineteen Eighties heyday. Learn THR‘s interview with Season 2 finale director Salli Richardson-Whitfield right here.

Main nominations: Finest visitor actor in a drama sequence (Tracy Letts), greatest directing for a drama sequence (Salli Richardson-Whitfield)

The place to look at Profitable Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on-line: Max

In present-day London, scientists at analysis’s bleeding edge are killing themselves across the globe, producing a path of our bodies and cryptic leads. 5 former classmates from Oxford reunite to make sense of this international puzzle. Learn THR‘s full season 1 evaluate right here.

Main nominations: Finest drama sequence

The place to look at 3 Physique Drawback on-line: Netflix

