How to watch #10 Clemson vs. Wake Forest football: Time, TV channel, FREE live streams

#10 Clemson Tigers (4-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3)

NCAA soccer matchup at a look

When: Saturday, Oct. 12 at midday ET

The place: Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV channel: ESPN

Dwell streams: FuboTV | SlingTV | DirecTV Stream

Clemson has put the items collectively in an enormous means since a Week 1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs (34-3), successful 4 straight and lighting up the scoreboard in video games in opposition to Appalachian State (66-20), NC State (59-35), Stanford (40-14) and Florida State (29-13). Along with averaging 39.4 factors per recreation, which ranks No. 16 nationally, the Tigers are additionally flashing self-discipline with the Sixteenth-fewest penalties (4.60/recreation) and Sixth-best turnover margin (+1.40).

Wake Forest snapped a three-game shedding streak final week with a 34-30 street win over the NC State Wolfpack. The Demon Deacons knocked NC State quarterback Grayson McCall out of that recreation early and noticed backup CJ Bailey throw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, however Demond Claiborne (136 yards, 2 TDs) led a floor assault that took over the sport and completed with 161 yards and two TDs.

