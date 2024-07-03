How to Unlock Fallen Theater and Grand Square in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, a looter shooter from Nexon, gamers might want to discover a number of outposts which have a few completely different missions to finish, which largely contain defeating enemies with random gamers on-line (except you are related to your pals.) Kingston is mainly the primary main space you get to totally discover, and it has three places that you will undergo to maneuver the story of your Descendant ahead.







Kingston is east of Albion on the world map.

You may begin at Kingston’s Destruction space. And, should you have a look at the map, you will see that the world to the west, The Fallen Theater, is closed off. There’s additionally an space to the north known as Grand Sq. that’s locked off. Should you spotlight the exits/entrances of those two areas, a message will seem on the display screen saying, “Solely skilled Descendants might enter.” Here is go by way of the pink gates.

You may have to get into Grand Sq. to get the Bunny Spiral Catalyst, wanted for the Bunny Analysis quest.







The best way to Unlock Fallen Theater and Grand Sq. in The First Descendant

Merely put, all it is advisable do to unlock the opposite areas of Kingston is full the quests inside the first space and get the progress bar on the prime left to achieve 100%. Ranging from Destruction, maintain doing missions you are assigned, and finally, you will get entry to different Battlefields.





It is value noting that the sport won’t allow you to enter should you attempt to strategy the gate to the locked areas earlier than getting the progress stage to 100%. You may want to show round and assist your fellow Descendants take down monsters and full different targets first.