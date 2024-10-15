How to see it from Oregon

Don’t blame Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, however historical peoples noticed comets as harbingers of unhealthy issues to come back. 

A few of humanity’s earliest recorded historical past associates the arrival of comets within the evening sky with occasions like earthquakes, floods, and epidemics.

The phrase “catastrophe” has its roots within the Latin prefix dis, which means evil, and the Latin phrase Astro, which means “star.”

OK, we have been experiencing hurricanes and wildfires, and a nationwide election looms, however coincidences occur, proper? 

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS appears over Fern Ridge Reservoir looking west from Orchard Point Park Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Take solace — the legal guidelines of physics are nonetheless true, and our newest customer is only a two-mile-wide chunk of mud and ice doing its celestial factor, circling our solar in a extremely elliptical orbit that occurs to convey it by Earth each 80,000 years. 

Named after the Tsuchinshan, or “Purple Mountain,” Observatory in China and the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Final Alert System) telescope in South Africa, the comet was first found final 12 months. 