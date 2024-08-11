How to see best meteor shower of year

There is a purpose the Perseid meteor bathe is taken into account to be one of the best of the 12 months.

With its whizzing meteors and blazing fireballs, the celestial phenomena reliably places on a spectacle yearly for skygazers all over the world. But maybe one of the best a part of the Perseids is that they peak not within the colder months just like the Leonids of November or Geminids of December, however within the heat summertime.

And in 2024, that peak occurs to be on observe to happen this weekend.

Spectators who step exterior at simply the best time could also be handled to the sight of as much as 100 meteors streaking throughout the night time sky per hour, leaving lengthy wakes of sunshine and coloration behind them. Even higher, in a stroke of luck, this 12 months’s Perseids peak simply occurs to coincide with a possible look of the famed aurora borealis, or northern lights.

