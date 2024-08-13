How to save on Cincinnati Open tickets this year

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open is formally underway!

Monday was the ultimate spherical of qualifying, in addition to the beginning of males’s most important draw motion. There’s a packed schedule via subsequent Monday.

Organizers mentioned 10 periods are already offered out and the remaining tickets are going quick. WCPO shopper reporter Taylor Nimmo has been working to seek out out how one can snag some last-minute tickets with out breaking the financial institution.

Kaitlin Gordon and Dana Shumate mentioned they purchased their tickets as quickly as they went on sale.

“We glance so ahead to it yearly. It’s on our calendar. We all the time have one of the best expertise right here,” Shumate mentioned whereas having fun with the match on Monday.

When you’re contemplating attending for the primary time, you’re not alone. In line with organizers, 43% of ticket patrons are attending the match for the primary time this yr.

Shumate mentioned she paid lower than $200 for tickets for 2 days.

“They’re very fairly priced,” she mentioned. “I don’t know the place you’ll be able to come to such a high-quality match with high-quality gamers for the value.”

Possibly you’re not a die-hard tennis fan, however you are contemplating going for enjoyable to expertise the environment. We sat down with Ben Baumeister, senior director of technique with the Cincinnati Open, to seek out out essentially the most reasonably priced approach you’ll be able to attend the match.

Ben Baumeister mentioned in the event you’re trying to save on tickets, as an alternative of shopping for tickets to middle court docket, look to the grandstand.

“I believe grandstand tickets are probably the greatest bangs in your buck,” he mentioned.

The grandstand is the second-largest court docket on web site.

“You get to see one of the best gamers in tennis in an incredible environment and an incredible court docket, after which get to do the whole lot else across the grounds,” Baumeister mentioned. “The remainder of the courts are all open to the general public, so you’ll be able to come and go as a lot as you please.”

All guests could make a cease on the fan zone for some photographs, dwell music, meals and extra.

To lock in one of the best value, Baumeister instructed shopping for tickets to among the earlier periods.

“We may have tickets that can vary from wherever between $30-40 to start out for among the earlier periods which are nonetheless obtainable.”

He mentioned costs are typically increased for the occasions on the finish of the week, just like the semifinals and finals matches.

Baumeister mentioned the financial influence the match has on the realm is drastic.

“It is actually a worldwide occasion that pulls folks from everywhere in the world right here, and it is only a actually particular factor to see this many individuals come from that far internationally to Cincinnati, Ohio,” he mentioned.

The Cincinnati Open has turn out to be a particular custom for a lot of who name the Tri-State dwelling.

“We’re glad it stayed in Cincinnati,” Gordon mentioned.

“Very glad. Thanks, Cincinnati!” Shumate added.

“Do not Waste Your Cash” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

Comply with John:

Comply with Taylor:

For extra shopper information and cash saving recommendation, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.