How to Restore an Authentic Old Jambalaya Pot

Have you ever ever puzzled how you would restore that previous jambalaya pot your Grandpa gave you? What about an previous Dutch oven or forged iron skillet you discovered on the looking camp or in Grandma’s kitchen. Have you ever puzzled why it is best to even restore both of those traditional items of historical past? You probably have ever puzzled the right way to “carry again” any piece of forged iron cookware from an previous rusty state, you’ve come to the correct place.

Let’s first tackle the query, why ought to I restore an previous jambalaya pot? The actual fact is, an previous hand-me-down jambalaya pot, or Dutch oven is a priceless heirloom that might be handed from era to era. Forged iron merchandise like jambalaya pots and Dutch ovens are fabricated from, effectively, forged iron, which is just about indestructible. If correctly maintained, they are going to final for a really very long time, making them excellent presents to cross on to your youngsters or grandchildren. A present like this can assist them admire their heritage and a bit little bit of historical past.

So what do you do once you discover this previous gem and it’s in lower than fascinating situation? Don’t throw it away! As a great pal of mine from Cajun nation says, “Let’s carry the black pot again.” What he means is, let’s restore this rusty jambalaya pot. There’s a course of to bringing it again. The method is as follows:

First deal with the within through the use of a bit of nice metal wool to take away any rust. After loosening the floor rust, mud out the jambalaya pot and repeat the method till no extra unfastened rust is current. After you’ve gotten eliminated all the floor rust doable with the nice metal wool, the pot should still have a crimson tint to it. There’s nonetheless rust within the pores. To take away this rust it is advisable place the jambalaya pot in your cooker or over an open flame and fill it with water. Because the water begins to heat, use a coarser piece of metal wool to scour the within. The nice and cozy water helps to loosen the imbedded rust and the course metal wool will then take away it. When the water will get so polluted you can’t see the underside of the pot, dump the water and start once more. You might have to repeat this step a number of occasions. Watch out to not carry the water to a boil, it simply must be very heat, as heat as you may stand it. When you’re glad that you’ve eliminated all the rust from the within of the jambalaya pot, it’s time to season it. There are a number of methods to perform this however we are going to think about the best method for big pots. Place the jambalaya pot on the cooker or open flame once more and start to warmth it up. As soon as it’s scorching, take three to 4 kilos of bacon and place it within the pot. Cook dinner the bacon so long as doable with out burning it. Whereas it’s cooking, take a paddle or huge spoon and transfer the bacon round in order that it covers all inside areas of the pot. Simply earlier than the bacon burns, take away the warmth from the pot and take away the bacon. Take clear WHITE paper towels (not designer) and dab all the extra grease from the jambalaya pot. Take this chance to smear the grease once more on all inside surfaces. Place the pot again on the cooker and switch the warmth down very low. What you need to accomplish right here is, preserve a gradual even warmth on the pot for about an hour. This permits the pores to open up and soak within the grease. Step three and 4 must be repeated not less than two extra occasions with one exception. As a substitute of utilizing bacon, you need to use lard or fats however don’t use vegetable oil or shortening. Whenever you see your jambalaya pot start to take a pleasant shine on the within floor you’ve gotten efficiently seasoned the cooking floor. Now you simply want to the touch up the outside. Not like the within floor, you don’t should take away the rust in the event you don’t need to. Some folks assume the rust provides character. Nonetheless, whether or not you take away the rust or not, it is best to take among the grease from the final spherical and wipe down the skin of the jambalaya pot.

I hope you take pleasure in your jambalaya pot and may efficiently restore it to correct cooking order.