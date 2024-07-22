How to register to vote in Florida for 2024 presidential election

Tips on how to register to vote in Florida for the 2024 presidential election Up to date: 8:59 PM EDT Jul 21, 2024

Because the 2024 presidential election nears, listed here are the alternative ways to register to vote.On-line:Register to vote on-line by clicking right here.In case you are registering to vote in Florida for the primary time and don't have a Florida ID, you can be prompted to print, signal, and mail or drop off the shape in response to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.In-person:You possibly can vote at a driver's license officeYou can vote at a public libraryYou can vote on the Heart for Unbiased LivingYou can vote at WIC and DCF officesYou can vote at any election workplace By mail drop off: You possibly can mail to Orange County Supervisor of Elections, P.O. Field 562001, Orlando, FL 32856-2001.Obtain a Florida Voter Registration Utility Name the Orange County Supervisor of Elections at 407-836-2070 for those who favor to have a registration software mailed to you or you probably have questions on voter registration or updating your registration.Registration deadline:The deadline to register to vote within the upcoming election is 29 days previous to the election.For extra info on how you can vote, click on right here.