How to Prevent Cavities When You Have a Sweet Tooth

Writer

Dr. Andrew Dine

Revealed

December 15, 2021

Phrase rely

538

Are you a self-proclaimed chocolate lover? Do you crave one thing candy every afternoon? Does your night appear incomplete with out a scoop or two of ice cream? You then, my pal, have a candy tooth. Whereas scrumptious treats are much-loved by your tastebuds, they’ll wreak havoc on the situation of your oral well being. Thankfully, as your dentist close to Fairfield, I do know a number of methods you’ll be able to maintain cavities at bay. Preserve studying to be taught what they’re!

#1. Brush Typically

The sugar present in bitter gummies, scrumptious lollipops, and clean chocolate can wreak havoc in your oral well being. To stop that from occurring, be sure that to brush with a soft-bristled toothbrush after every meal and snack. It will take away meals particles, plaque, and micro organism, decreasing your possibilities of growing a cavity. (Professional tip: should you can’t keep in mind the final time you modified your toothbrush, now’s the time to take action!).

#2. Drink Loads of Water

Ingesting water all through the day received’t simply maintain you hydrated, it is going to additionally rinse the sugar out of your tooth. Due to this fact, as a substitute of reaching for espresso, soda, or pink wine all through the day, maintain a glass of water shut by. Your tooth will thanks for it!

#3. Don’t Overlook to Floss

Flossing is essential in stopping interproximal cavities (those that develop between your tooth). Consequently, you ought to be flossing at the least as soon as a day. Plus, some research have proven that flossing earlier than brushing is much more useful. Nevertheless, so long as you’re gently stringing the floss between every tooth and cleansing alongside the gumline, you’re lined.

#4. Go for Much less Sugary Snacks When You Can

Whereas indulging in your favourite treats every now and then is actually okay, it’s finest to search out some more healthy alternate options as nicely. For instance, as a substitute of indulging in a chocolate bar, take into account choosing a chocolate-covered strawberry. Or, go for a slice of pound cake as a substitute of a gooey brownie. These small switches could not look like a lot, however they’ll make all of the distinction.

#5. Go to Your Dentist Biannually

A strong at-home oral hygiene routine will go a great distance, however your dental care is in the end incomplete with out your biannual preventive care visits. These six-month checkups catch cavities within the early levels, display for oral most cancers, examine your chew alignment, and clear the hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. In brief, they play a vital function in stopping tooth decay.

Indulging in one thing candy once in a while is a part of life, and also you shouldn’t need to cease for the sake of your oral well being! Simply maintain the above ideas in thoughts to maintain your smile in tip-top form for years to return.

Concerning the Writer

For greater than 4 a long time now, Dr. Andrew Dine has devoted his days to serving to sufferers in and across the Fairfield space protect their wholesome, blissful smiles. In actual fact, he does the dental cleanings himself! He attended dental faculty on the Case Western Reserve College of Dentistry and is now a Fellow of the Academy of Basic Dentistry. If you happen to’d wish to be taught extra recommendations on conserving your smile cavity-free or must schedule your six-month checkup and cleansing, don’t hesitate to get in contact!