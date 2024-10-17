How to Prepare Kenya Bagia za Dengu Recipe

Writer

Twinomugisha Charles

July 23, 2010

Residence fashion Bagia za dengu recipe is fantastic as a essential dish, and ideal as a aspect dish in your favourite vegetable, meat, poultry, or seafood entrée. Bagia za dengu is plentiful all year long, Have you ever ever tasted Bagia za Dengu? This web site will educate you methods to put together dengu bagias and generate income out of this recipe.

INGREDIENTS TO MAKE BAGIA WA DENGU

•1 cup Chick pea flour ( Unga wa dengu)

•½ tsp curry powder

•¼ cup onions (finely chopped)

•½ tsp garlic (crushed in a pistol)

•1 tsp sizzling pepper (Chopped)

•¼ cup purple pepper or candy pepper or bell pepper

•1 tbsp parsley

•½ tsp Caraway

•½ tsp yeast or 1 tsp baking powder

•½ cup water

•½ tsp salt or extra

•oil for deep frying

DIRECTIONS TO MAKE BAGIA WA DENGU

A mixing bowl, combine chick pea flour and onions. Add garlic, then parsley and curry powder, combine properly. Add caraway, purple pepper, and sizzling pepper, combine properly. Then add baking powder, combine properly once more. Add water a teaspoon at a time, till it turns into a heavy combination. Nearly like a heavy cake combination. Depart it to rise for a couple of minutes. In medium-high warmth; Warmth the oil in a pan, for deep frying. Drop a teaspoon stuffed with the butter combination in sizzling oil to deep fry till it turns golden brown shade. Take away from pan, placed on paper towel or (chujio la nazi if you’re in Tanzania) till it cools down.

Name you visitor to get pleasure from our African Bagia Wa Dengu

Who mentioned that you simply don’t know methods to cook dinner? Having been born from a household of many ladies, I used to be not alleged to cook dinner when all my sisters are current however once I joined work and begin to reside alone, that’s when cooking classes grew to become a actuality.

In fact not each particular person like cooking however for many who get pleasure from to discover new meals and have the style for scrumptious yummy yummy, this recipe in a should not miss