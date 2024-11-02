How To Make Biscuits

Creator

In making the dough for onerous biscuits it ought to be saved in a free crumbly state till the entire is of an equal consistency, then work, rub, or press it collectively together with your fingers till the entire is collected or fashioned right into a mass. If the old style biscuit brake is changed by a biscuit machine a lot the higher for the baker and the products he seems. In that case, then all that’s vital can be to correctly regulate the rollers whether or not, for braking (that’s making the dough) or rolling out for the cutter. If an beginner tries to make biscuits he’ll all the time expertise some problem in moulding them if they’re hand-made. When that is so it could be higher to chop them out with a cutter.

Ship Biscuits

These have been evidently the primary biscuits, from which have sprung all of the types of onerous biscuits which we at current possess. They’re of the identical character as these which have been first made by man in his progress in direction of civilization, and have been baked or roasted on sizzling embers. Earlier than this, males knew of no different use for his or her meal than to make it right into a type of porridge. Biscuits ready in a easy vogue have been for hundreds of years the meals of the Roman troopers. The title is derived from the Latin bis, twice, and the French cuit = coctus, which means twice baked or cooked.

Ship biscuits are composed of flour and water solely; however some assume a small proportion of yeast makes a terrific enchancment in them. The strategy adopted is to make a small weak sponge as for bread earlier to creating the dough; the mandatory amount of water is then added. The flour used for the commoner form of these biscuits is named middlings or effective sharps; and people made out of the finer or greatest are referred to as captains or cabin biscuits. A sack of flour loses, by drying and baking, 28 lbs.

Captains’ Biscuits

7 lbs. of effective flour, 6 ozs. of butter, 1 quart of water or milk. Rub the butter in with the flour till it’s crumbled into very small items, make a bay within the centre of the flour, pour within the water or milk, make it right into a dough, and break it when made into dough, chaff or mould up the required dimension, 4 or 5 ozs. every, pin out with a rolling pin about 5 inches in diameter, dock them and lay them with their faces collectively. When they’re prepared bake them in a reasonably fast oven, of a pleasant brown shade. These are seldom made with hand, because the equipment in use outstrips hand-made biscuits of this class in velocity and offers a greater look and high quality.