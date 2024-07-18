How to get food deals on Wednesday

July 17 is Nationwide Sizzling Canine Day, and admittedly these meals offers are too good to overlook!

Individuals love sizzling canine, that is no secret. We purchase 20 billion sizzling canine a 12 months, in line with the Nationwide Sizzling Canine and Sausage Council. So why not avoid wasting cash by getting some at the moment?

EG America: Per week of offers

In honor of Nationwide Sizzling Day Day, comfort retailer retailer EG America is providing particular offers all week:

Wednesday, July 17: Two sizzling canine for $2

Thursday, July 18: Purchase one sizzling canine, get one free

Friday, July 19: Purchase two sizzling canine, get a free massive fountain drink (excludes HyperFreeze, Frozen Chilly Brew, Frazil and all different sizes)

Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: Purchase two sizzling canine, get one free

These offers can be found at Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Quik Cease, Licensed Oil, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Store, Loaf ‘N Jug and Dash shops.

Canine Haus: Free Haus Canine for rewards members

On July 17, Canine Haus rewards members can get a free Haus Canine when ordering in-store. To benefit from the supply, log into the app and current the supply to the cashier. No buy mandatory.

Click on right here to discover a Canine Haus close to you.

Instacart: $10 off $20 purchases of choose objects

Choose Instacart retailers are providing $10 off a $20 buy of eligible objects, together with sizzling canine, buns, condiments and drinks. Extra offers may be discovered on the location’s “Nationwide Sizzling Canine Day” web page.

Love’s Journey Cease: Free sizzling canine or curler grill merchandise

On July 17, clients who use the Love’s app at collaborating areas can rating a free sizzling canine or curler grill merchandise.

Click on right here to discover a Love’s close to you.

7-Eleven: $2 Huge Chunk sizzling canine

7Rewards members can get a $2 Huge Chunk sizzling canine when ordered by way of the app on July 17.

Click on right here to discover a 7-Eleven close to you.

Shake Shack: Free sizzling canine

Prospects can get a free sizzling canine from Shake Shack after they spend $1 or extra in-restaurant at a kiosk or on the app/web site for pickup or supply. This supply is legitimate on July 19 with the code FREEHOTDOG.

Click on right here to discover a Shake Shack close to you.

Wienerschnitzel

On July 17, Wienerschnitzel is providing clients 4 Chili Canines for $4 in-store solely.

Click on right here to discover a Wienerschnitzel close to you.

Omaha Steaks: 50% off franks

If bought with one other merchandise, Omaha Steaks is giving clients the next objects half-priced:

Click on right here to search out an Omaha Steaks close to you.

Portillo’s: $1 sizzling canine all summer season

Portillo’s could not have a Nationwide Sizzling Canine Day deal, however the chain is celebrating sizzling canine all summer season. For a restricted time, clients can get a $1 Chicago-style sizzling canine with any full-priced entrée on Wednesdays.

Click on right here to discover a Portillo’s close to you.