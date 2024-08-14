How to find a Collector’s Meal, nostalgic cup

For a lot of Individuals, McDonald’s Blissful Meals was an occasion. Positive, there was the meals however there have been additionally toys just like the Hamburglar and nuggets dressed like cowboys.

You by no means knew what you have been going to get and scoring a brand new toy turned an occasion.

McDonald’s is attempting to faucet into that power with a grown-up model of the Blissful Meal, which formally launched on Tuesday. Known as Collector’s Meals, the brand new menu merchandise is a combo meal that comes with six distinctive cups.

The quick meals chain needs prospects to create new reminiscences impressed by the designs on the collectible cups, difficult them to chase the “plain thrill” of discovering an elusive design or finishing a set, firm government Morgan Flatley stated in a information launch.

“We’re bringing again a few of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving followers a reminiscence that they will maintain of their hand,” Flatley stated. “These new collectible cups commemorate a few of our most unforgettable designs and international collaborations through the years, permitting longtime followers to relive treasured moments and serving to a brand new era make their very own lasting reminiscences.”

This is what to know concerning the new cups, their designs and the way to get them.

When will McDonald’s Collector’s Meals be out there?

McDonald’s Collector’s Meals and the six collectible cups turned out there at taking part U.S. areas on Tuesday, Aug. 13. They’re out there on-line, in shops and on the drive-thru.

What does McDonald’s Collector’s Meal include?

If you happen to occur to go to McDonald’s throughout breakfast hours, then you definitely get your Collector’s Meal with a sausage and egg sandwich, hash brown and a scorching espresso.

A Collector’s Meal ordered throughout lunch provides you some extra choices, with prospects having the ability to select from a 10-piece nugget or Huge Mac, together with fries and a drink.

The Collector’s Meal is ready to be out there all day, which signifies that “you possibly can add to your assortment at any time when the temper strikes,” McDonald’s stated.

What sort of cups include the McDonald’s Collector’s Meal?

The designs picked to adorn the fast-food chain’s new line of collectible cups are a blast from the previous, a nod to a time when childhood toys and McDonald’s for dinner have been a few of life’s easy joys.

The cups have been designed to spotlight traditional keepsakes, which have been at “the guts of followers’ McDonald’s experiences,” just like the 1998 Cowpoke McNugget Buddy or 1993 McDonald’s Dragster.

“Did you miss out on the Hiya Kitty Crew Keychain in 2000?” McDonald’s writes within the information launch. “Effectively, now’s your likelihood – this time, introduced on the brand new Hiya Kitty collectible cup.”

The cup designs embody:

McDonald’s

Coca-Cola

Hiya Kitty & Peanuts

Beanie Infants

Barbie & Scorching Wheels

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

Cups are collected with each buy of a McDonalds’ Collector’s Meal.