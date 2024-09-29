How to Easily Migrate CBRS SAS Providers

Creator

Becky Bobzien-Simms

August 26, 2022

1,012

Weighing your CBRS SAS supplier choices to organize for an upcoming migration? We captured just a few of the highest factors to think about, and description how we can assist with a easy migration path.

Migrating Between CBRS SAS Suppliers

Should you discovered your strategy to this web page, it means you’re in all probability prepared to modify CBRS SAS suppliers, and also you simply want to determine three issues:

How do I select the appropriate CBRS SAS supplier? (I don’t need to have to modify once more) How do I make the transition simple? How do I make sure that none of my subscribers are disrupted after I make the swap?

We perceive, and we’re right here to assist. Actually, we have offered a hyperlink beneath to some quick, easy directions in case you’re able to migrate CBRS SAS suppliers proper now.

Should you’re nonetheless doing the analysis to make the very best determination doable. We hope this text helps.

How do I select the appropriate CBRS SAS supplier?

The actual fact is that for wi-fi connectivity to work on your subscribers it must basically by no means be down.

And within the occasion that there’s a disruption in service, your CBRS SAS supplier must be a associate you may depend on to reply quickly and clearly to assist deliver your prospects again on-line (ideally, earlier than they ever even discover).

A terrific CBRS SAS supplier ought to look one thing like this:

Constructed cloud-first with over 99.999% availability

24/7/365 NOC Companies

12 months-round, toll-free buyer help (you may name an actual individual when it’s essential)

Business main CBRS CPI coaching (Licensed Skilled Installer)

Palms-on deployment engineer help for every buyer onboarding expertise

On-demand help portal and finest follow group

So spoiler. We predict the Federated Wi-fi Spectrum Controller and our CBRS SAS providers are the very best on the planet. However with good cause. Shared spectrum providers and wi-fi improvements, together with CBRS SAS, are all that we do, and our solely purpose is to allow extra companies to construct networks on cloud-managed shared spectrum. Meaning our enterprise mannequin revolves round ensuring your wi-fi efforts succeed.

A couple of extra the reason why we’re a wise transfer on your CBRS spectrum providers:

We performed a serious function in making CBRS and the shared spectrum mannequin a actuality (seek for Federated Wi-fi on Wikipedia) Our 350+ prospects love us Wi-fi is in our DNA (our management crew consists of veterans from Dash, Qualcomm and Motorola)

Hear, we perceive that protecting the client linked and joyful is your solely precedence, as a result of that’s our primary purpose too. That’s why we’re obsessive about delivering probably the most dependable CBRS spectrum providers within the trade.

A lot of our prospects come to us with questions on migrating gadgets safely between CBRS SAS suppliers. The explanations for switching often come all the way down to the truth that the operational or buyer help mannequin of their present SAS supplier doesn’t go well with their enterprise. However, regardless of the cause for switching SAS suppliers may be we make it simple to transition your gadgets to Federated Wi-fi with out disrupting your service or impacting prospects.

The actual fact is, the primary cause prospects swap to Federated Wi-fi and stick to us is our world-class buyer help. From day one we’ve devoted ourselves to delivering unmatched service to our prospects, and we proceed investing in our expertise and our help infrastructure to consistently ship the very best shared spectrum providers within the trade.

On the subject of wi-fi, you want a associate you may depend on. We’re right here that can assist you ship probably the most dependable connectivity doable to your prospects.

Should you’re able to be taught extra, or make the swap to the Federated Wi-fi SAS we’ve made it as simple to modify as doable to save lots of you bother and defend your subscribers from disruption.

How do I simply migrate CBRS SAS suppliers?

Switching out of your present SAS supplier to the Federated Wi-fi SAS is simple.

If you’re a Cambium buyer, open a Cambium help case to modify your CBRS deployment to the Federated Wi-fi SAS, they usually handle the transition. If that’s your scenario, you may cease studying this text right here and go make the simple swap with Cambium.

If in case you have bought or plan to buy your SAS service by considered one of our VAR companions, please contact the VAR and allow them to know that you simply need to transition your CBRS deployment to the Federated Wi-fi SAS. Your VAR ought to take the lead in coordinating your transition to Federated Wi-fi. Even if you’re working with a VAR, be happy to contact Federated Wi-fi.

Should you plan to work instantly with Federated Wi-fi, please click on this hyperlink to our SAS migration data request web page.

After you have signed up for service, a Federated Wi-fi deployment engineer will attain out to get your began.

Your hands-on, guided onboarding course of will appear to be this:

We create your account on the SAS and provide you with:

The distinctive registration ID you will have to configure in your CBSDs or area proxies.

A person account on the Federated Wi-fi SAS Net GUI.

Directions on how one can self-register for a profile on the MyFederated help portal that you simply’ll have to create help circumstances, search our data base or take part in our group boards.

Schedule time for an onboarding session between you and the Federated Wi-fi SAS Operations crew. Throughout this session, we’ll:

Show how one can use the SAS GUI and my federated portal.

Talk about how one can configure your distinctive registration ID and SAS URL into your CBSDs or area proxies.

Talk about how one can finest migrate your CBSD set up parameters to the Federated Wi-fi SAS.

Schedule a time so that you can migrate your CBSDs to the Federated Wi-fi SAS.

Reply another CBRS questions you could have.

We have now labored intently with many shoppers to assist them make a easy transition from different SAS suppliers to the Federated Wi-fi SAS, and we sit up for serving to you as effectively.