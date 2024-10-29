How to Cook Crab Legs

Creator

Beverly Dawkins

Printed

June 16, 2009

Phrase depend

497

Get pleasure from A Recent Crab Meal

You’ll find all you should know proper right here to cook dinner and clear crab. Though there are 4,000 varied species of crab, the frequent selection cooks up a lot the identical.

With only a few objects, and naturally some crab legs, you’ll be able to simply placed on the most effective seafood unfold you’ve gotten even loved.

There are two completely different strategies for cooking crab legs, you’ll be able to both steam them or boil them. The clear benefit to steaming your crab is taste. Steaming will retain extra of the crab style that so many people crave. The disadvantage to steaming is that a few of the meat is misplaced while you lower the shell in half.

Whereas boiling the crab will produce a meatier meal, leaving extra of the meat within the shell, some declare that this technique tinges the crabmeat a yellowish coloration and the meat is much less candy.

Collect Your Gear

You have to a crab Steamer, salt, and a pair of tongs. In case you plan to boil the crab, you’ll need a big crab pot. We use a crab boil, Zatarain’s Shrimp and Crab Boil, however this s optionally available.

Seasonings are optionally available, some just like the pure style of the meat, and a few like to reinforce the flavors with some zest of lemon or prepared made seasoning similar to Mrs. Sprint.

Fill Your Crab Steamer With Water

Fill the crab pot with contemporary water, simply barely over and into the world with the holes. This enables a few of the water to evaporate into steam and leaving sufficient water to completely steam your crab legs.

How Lengthy Ought to You Cook dinner Them?

If you use the steaming technique, most crab is totally cooked between 15 and 20 minutes. The fantastic thing about utilizing a steamer is that you just can not over-cook the crab, and the legs keep good and sizzling for lengthy whereas.

It’s OK to depart them within the steamer as you put together the remainder of the meal, or are consuming in shifts.

Does It Take Longer To Boil Them?

No, truly it takes a couple of minutes much less as a result of the crab legs are totally immersed within the boiling water, and it’s hotter than simply steam. Remember to verify them after 10 minutes, eradicating the legs as quickly as they’re cooked by means of or they might change into rubbery.

When boiling an entire crab physique, enable a bit longer, as a lot as 20 minutes. You’ll be able to inform when the entire crab is finished as a result of the shell will flip pink.

Utilizing your tongs, rigorously take away the crab from the water and layer them on a clear, dry towel to chill.

Cleansing Crab

Cleansing crab is easy and there are step-by-step directions on my web site to get the crab out of your pot to the desk with out a lot fuss. You’ll find simple instructions on learn how to clear most each sort of crab, together with Dungeness Crab.

In only a few steps your dinner is prepared and ready for you.