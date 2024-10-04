How to choose the correct focusing lens

Creator

Ann Xu

Revealed

March 20, 2022

Phrase depend

476

The laser focusing lens is the final optical gadget within the laser path. And the focusing lens is often a plano-convex lens or a curved lunar floor lens.

What’s the goal of the focusing lens?

Laser slicing and engraving machines use a laser beam that’s roughly one quarter of an inch (240 elements per thousand) in diameter. For prime quality engraving and precision slicing, the laser beam makes use of a system of reflectors and focusing lenses to redirect the laser.

The laser system makes use of a plano-convex lens to focus the laser. The laser enters the convex lens and begins to converge to a focus, via which the sunshine emanates.

This focus converts the laser beam into a really small and exact spot with very correct outcomes for quite a lot of functions. Because the laser beam leaves the focusing lens and is positioned inside the desired focal distance, it begins to chop or engrave.

The focusing tolerance (depth of focus) is the world the place the beam diameter is smallest. The bigger the lens, the longer the focal size. That is particularly necessary if you wish to reduce via thick materials, through which case you want a bigger lens. The shorter the focal size of the lens, the sooner the convergence/divergence, the smaller the focal spot and the shorter the depth of focus.

Because the focal spot turns into smaller, sharper particulars will be seen within the processed laser picture, leading to a brighter, extra detailed picture.

Which focusing lens is greatest for which kind of undertaking?

The commonest laser lenses are 1.5-inch, 2-inch, 2.5-inch and 4-inch. All lenses are appropriate for slicing and engraving work.

Which lens is greatest to your utility?

1.5-inch lenses.

Excessive decision engraving.

Greatest for skinny (lower than 1/16 inch) supplies.

Small sort or very nice element engraving.

Roughly 40% smaller than 2.0-inch focus lenses.

Thickness of about 38.5 mm, appropriate for very skinny supplies.

2.5-inch lens.

Mostly utilized in laser techniques.

Versatile, engraving and slicing functions.

Graphics with medium element and determination.

Most items are roughly 63.5 mm thick.

4-inch lens.

Used for longer vertical distances.

For slicing thicker supplies.

Roughly 101.6 mm thick for very thick supplies.

As an necessary conclusion, you’ll be able to see that the extra delicate and detailed the graphic is, the smaller the lens needs to be. For slicing thick supplies, it’s endorsed to make use of the biggest measurement lens.

Necessary Notes

The lens you want is instantly associated to your utility. The next are some necessary issues that can outline the lens you will need to use.

The output of the laser gadget (laser beam energy)

Materials and utility (slicing or engraving).

The extent of element of the graphic.

The thickness of the fabric.

Our firm specializes within the manufacturing of laser lenses and laser focusing lenses. If you’re interested by our merchandise, please contact us as quickly as doable.