How To Acquire Resources After Destroying the Repository in The First Descendant – Vulgus Command Center

Throughout the Monitoring the Vulgus Command Middle mission in The First Descendant, you may be tasked with investigating a suspicious battery pack. This may contain some horde preventing, and really buying the assets after destroying the repository is perhaps a bit complicated.

How To Purchase Assets After Destroying the Repository in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

To amass assets after destroying the depository, you have to to hit the burning depository with a melee assault. The very first thing you have to to do is work together with the terminal that will likely be marked by the A and B waypoints.

After that, defend the blue-lit circle from all of the enemies that can spawn in. If enemies make it inside, they are going to disrupt your progress, so take them out as shortly and effectively as attainable. I discovered an SMG to be unbelievable right here, as they are going to rush into shut vary. You too can use a launcher to take out giant teams of enemies with ease. Occasionally, giant enemies will spawn carrying shields. Touchdown explosives beside or behind them is an effective way to wreck them shortly, or you may crack their shields by hitting them sufficient time together with your weapons. There are additionally loads of explosive barrels round to make the most of.

Upon getting defended the circle for lengthy sufficient and the progress bar hits 100%, then the repository will pop up out of the bottom and will likely be burning. Hit it together with your melee assault, and the useful resource you want will pop off the highest and fall to the bottom, and the repository will fall again into its storage space.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Work together with the useful resource to choose it up, then take it to the principle storage unit that spawned in at first of the mission and put it there earlier than transferring on to the following space. There is no such thing as a distinction between the 2 depositories. Defend them till they pop up, then melee them and seize the merchandise that drops.

As soon as this a part of the mission is full, you’ll nonetheless have to defend the Kingstone Surveillance Radar and hack the Vulgus Knowledge Transmitter, so ensure you change out any weapons that must be changed for extra highly effective choices and use any upgrades that you’ll have gotten lately. It’s effectively value doing this typically, as you would possibly quickly end up falling behind in well being and injury in the event you don’t.

