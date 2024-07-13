How the Upcoming RHONJ ‘Non-Traditional’ Reunion Will Work Next Week

The Actual Housewives of New Jersey’s upcoming reunion will look a bit completely different this season.

A supply completely tells Us Weekly that the particular goes to movie on the identical location as season 14 finale, Rails Steakhouse. Will probably be a “non-traditional reunion the place the plan is everybody just isn’t in the identical room,” per the insider. Nonetheless, the forged will watch the finale and supply commentary.

Sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga won’t be in the identical room amid their ongoing feud, in response to the supply. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral may even not be in the identical room collectively.

The plan is Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda and Cabral can be collectively in one of many rooms.

Associated: Us Weekly’s Unhinged Alternate options to a ‘RHONJ’ Season 14 Reunion

The Actual Housewives of New Jersey season 14 is making headlines for his or her reunion — or lack thereof. A number of sources confirmed to Us Weekly in June that the Bravo present won’t get the normal reunion therapy later this yr. One insider defined that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga “are holding the present hostage” and […]

And Giudice, Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider will possible be collectively in one other room.

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler will probably float in between rooms: “And also you by no means know what else can occur,” says the supply.

The insider shares that there’s potential for the RHONJ forged members to resolve story strains which are important to the season. This might embody Gorga and Giudice who haven’t been on talking phrases all season lengthy.

The reunion can be a one-part particular as of now and right now, government producer Andy Cohen just isn’t internet hosting. Nonetheless, the supply provides “that might change.”

Bravo was not out there for remark.

Final month, there was hypothesis a reunion wouldn’t occur because the divide between Giudice and Gorga continues to escalate. RHONJ followers have seen over the season that lots of the different Housewives have damaged up into factions with some staying mates with Gorga whereas others are backing Giudice.

“Teresa and Melissa are holding the present hostage,” a second supply informed Us in Might. “Everybody has been pressured to decide on sides and never have any actual interplay.”

Cohen, 55, confirmed in June that the RHONJ reunion was not going to be what the followers are used to.

“We’re gonna cross subsequent season as that comes,” Cohen mentioned throughout a June episode of SiriusXM’s Actuality Checked with Kiki Monique. “Proper now, we’re simply sort of specializing in, ‘OK, nicely if we’re not doing a traditional reunion, what are we doing and what’s one thing completely different that we may do?’”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s Greatest Fights, Shadiest Moments

No one wins when the household feuds. Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga could also be fractured past restore after they skipped her August 2022 marriage ceremony to Luis Ruelas. “Joe and Melissa made a last-minute choice to not attend Teresa’s marriage ceremony after a blowout battle,” a supply informed Us Weekly completely at […]

Along with the reunion drama, there have been rumblings of a possible forged shakeup. Nonetheless, Cohen shut down the hypothesis.

“There was a bunch of casting information about Jersey that was reported at this time. None of it’s true. No choices have been made,” he informed Leisure Tonight in June. “We haven’t even had any severe conversations about subsequent season, so something you examine what Jersey’s gonna be for subsequent season for the subsequent, I might say six months, is pretend, so don’t imagine it.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson