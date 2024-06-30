How The Dallas Mavericks Can Sign Klay Thompson In Free Agency

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball in opposition to … [+] Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks at American Airways Heart on March 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: Consumer expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or utilizing this {photograph}, Consumer is consenting to the phrases and situations of the Getty Photos License Settlement. (Photograph by Tim Heitman/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Veteran taking pictures guard Klay Thompson seems set to go away the Golden State Warriors in free company. The Dallas Mavericks have emerged a doable vacation spot for the four-time NBA champion, and the 2 events will speak about the potential for Thompson becoming a member of Dallas throughout free company’s negotiating interval, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Instances reviews.

Thompson signing with the Mavericks would give the membership a potent sharpshooting risk to play alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In accordance with Marc Stein, there’s a “robust mutual curiosity between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.” However touchdown Thompson will probably be more difficult than merely making him a contract supply this summer season.

Thompson, 34, is an unrestricted free agent. He is more likely to garner a wage within the $13 million vary subsequent season. Dallas may method that quantity by providing him its whole $12.9 million mid-level exception. Nonetheless, doing so may stop them from signing one in all their prime free brokers targets.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison made it clear that re-signing Derrick Jones Jr. is a precedence. Jones established himself as integral to the beginning lineup, and his athleticism and power had been essential throughout Dallas’s run to the Finals.

When the Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons for Quinten Grimes, it gave the crew some monetary flexibility, releasing up important cap area. It permits Dallas to make use of most, if not all, of its MLE to re-sign Jones.

With the MLE probably tied up, a sign-and-trade for Thompson turns into a viable choice. In accordance with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are open to facilitating such a deal. Not solely does it assist be sure that he winds up in a fascinating vacation spot, however Golden State will obtain some compensation for the departure of the five-time NBA All-Star.

Given his wage, Josh Inexperienced is a possible prospect for Dallas to incorporate in any sign-and-trade with Golden State. The 23-year-old, four-year veteran signed a three-year, $41 million rookie contract extension final October and can earn $12.6 million subsequent season. He’ll turn into an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Dallas can supply extra than simply Inexperienced to sweeten the deal. Regardless of sending out three second-round draft picks within the commerce with the Pistons, the Mavericks have first-round picks in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2030 out there. Dallas’ first-round decide in 2027 is top-two protected; in any other case, it conveys to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Mavericks even have a commerce exception price $4.9 million. Nonetheless, they have to use it earlier than it expires on July 8.

Klay Thompson presents a sexy goal for the Mavericks to improve the crew’s taking pictures after making it to the NBA Finals. Getting him to Dallas, nonetheless, would require mutual curiosity and a few monetary ingenuity.