How Nico Collins injury impacts Houston Texans WR depth chart

The Houston Texans misplaced large receiver Nico Collins to a hamstring damage of their 23-20 Week 5 over the Buffalo Payments.

The Texans initially hoped Collins’ absence could be short-term, probably only a matter of days. Nevertheless, three days after the damage, Houston reportedly positioned Collins on IR. That may create a gap within the Texans’ receiver room that will not be straightforward to fill.

Collins is main the NFL in receiving yards by 5 weeks with 567. He established himself as C.J. Stroud’s favourite goal and generated three video games with 100-plus receiving yards in his first 5 of the season.

The silver lining for Texans followers? Houston has one of the proficient receiver rooms within the NFL. Here is a have a look at the Texans’ depth chart and the way Houston will substitute Collins’ manufacturing.

